In a sensational case that has shocked the city, a woman who disguised herself as a glamorous devotee to steal gold jewellery at temples and public gatherings has been arrested by the KR Puram police, along with her husband. The accused, who used flashy clothing and heavy makeup to avoid suspicion, stunned investigators by revealing that she spent ₹4–5 lakh every month on cosmetics to maintain her cover. Police recovered 398 grams of gold jewellery worth around ₹60 lakh from the couple.

Couple Arrested After Temple Theft Complaint

The accused have been identified as Gayatri and her husband Srikanth, residents of Sampige Nagar near Kammasandra. The case came to light after Lakshmamma, a resident of Kuvempu Layout, lodged a complaint stating that her 30-gram gold chain was stolen while she was visiting the Mariyamma Temple in Devasandra. Acting on the complaint, a special team led by Inspector B. Ramamurthy analysed CCTV footage from the temple premises and surrounding areas, eventually tracking down and arresting the couple.

From Utensil Sellers to Habitual Offenders

Police said that Gayatri and Srikanth originally hailed from Mysuru district and initially earned their livelihood by selling hair accessories and utensils. However, lured by the desire for a luxurious lifestyle, the couple gradually turned to crime. They began targeting unsuspecting victims on BMTC buses, and at temples, fairs, local markets and other crowded public places. The duo are habitual offenders, with multiple cases registered against them in Hunsur, Chikkaballapur, Channarayapatna, Tirumani and Doddaballapur, and have reportedly been jailed several times in the past.

‘Makeup Was My Disguise,’ Says Accused Woman

During interrogation, Gayatri reportedly admitted that her appearance was her biggest weapon. She told the police that she carefully applied heavy makeup and wore expensive sarees to appear respectable and affluent.

“I cannot live without makeup. I spend most of my money on maintaining my appearance,” she confessed.

“When I visited temples and fairs dressed well, no one suspected me. It became easy to gain the trust of women wearing jewellery and steal from them,” she added.