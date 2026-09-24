A Hyderabad-based thief allegedly flew to Bengaluru to target a locked house in Wilson Garden and escaped by air after the burglary. Police arrested him and recovered gold jewellery worth around Rs 42 lakh and US dollar notes.

Wilson Garden police have arrested a suspected interstate burglar who allegedly travelled to Bengaluru by flight, targeted locked houses and returned to Hyderabad after carrying out burglaries. The accused, identified as Vinod, a native of Hyderabad, allegedly selected isolated houses in quiet residential areas before breaking in and fleeing with gold and cash. Police said their investigation revealed that he has been booked in more than 30 burglary cases across different cities and states.

How Did The Police Catch Him?

Vinod allegedly targeted a house in the Wilson Garden area recently. After breaking open the lock, he reportedly stole 270 grams of gold jewellery and 300 US dollars in foreign currency before escaping to Hyderabad by flight.

The house owners later filed a theft complaint with the police. Following the complaint, Wilson Garden police registered a case and began investigating the burglary.

The police examined CCTV footage and collected technical evidence from the area, which helped them trace and arrest the accused.

What Did He Reveal During Interrogation?

During interrogation, Vinod allegedly told the police that he had taken the stolen valuables to Delhi. He reportedly exchanged the foreign currency for Indian rupees in Delhi and sold the stolen gold for cash.

Further questioning allegedly revealed that Vinod is a professional burglar with more than 30 burglary cases registered against him across various states and cities.

The police have recovered gold jewellery worth around Rs 42 lakh and the remaining 30 US dollar notes from his possession.

Investigators are now questioning him further to determine whether he received assistance from anyone in Bengaluru after arriving in the city. Police are also trying to establish whether other people were involved in the alleged burglary network.

Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of Festival Season

With the festival season approaching, many people are expected to travel to their native places and leave their homes locked for several days. Police have urged residents to remain cautious and take necessary security precautions before leaving their houses unattended.

Residents are advised to properly secure doors and windows and remain alert to suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods. Installing CCTV cameras and other security measures can also help deter burglars and assist the police in their investigations.