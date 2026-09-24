A sudden machete-wielding rampage by a group of masked men on motorcycles sent shockwaves through Bengaluru after four people were allegedly attacked on the streets, police said.

A sudden machete-wielding rampage by a group of masked men on motorcycles sent shockwaves through Bengaluru after four people were allegedly attacked on the streets, police said. The entire episode, which unfolded on Sunday night, was captured on camera.

The incident took place around 9pm near Arehalli Gate on Uttarahalli Main Road. According to police, six men riding three motorcycles were involved in the attacks. Four of the suspects were wearing helmets, while the remaining two had their faces covered with masks.

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The group allegedly launched its first attack near Maramma Circle, where Kiran N and his friend were standing by the roadside. Police said the two were attacked without any apparent provocation.

The assailants then reportedly moved towards a fish stall near the Arehalli arch, where they allegedly attacked two more men, identified as Raju and Ravi.

The sudden assaults triggered panic in the area, with residents and others caught off guard by the violent attack. Four people sustained injuries in the incidents. While three injured victims were discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, one remains under medical care, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) SK Soumyalatha said police have identified four suspects and formed three special teams to track down and arrest those involved. The teams are operating under the jurisdiction of Subramanyapura police station.

"Around 9pm, miscreants arrived on motorcycles and attacked Kiran N and his friend near Maramma Circle without any apparent motive. Subsequently, the same group moved near the Arehalli arch, close to a fish stall, and assaulted two persons, Raju and Ravi," Soumyalatha said.

Police said the motive behind the attacks remains unclear and an investigation is underway.