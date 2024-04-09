Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru woman skips work for 'family emergency': Boss catches her on Live TV watching RCB match in stadium

    A Bengaluru woman's attempt to skip work for an IPL match was thwarted when her boss spotted her cheering for RCB on TV. Neha Dwivedi cited a family emergency but was caught on camera. Her boss jokingly asked about her experience, leading to a humorous exchange shared on Instagram. The incident sparked laughter and concern about her job.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    A Bengaluru woman's attempt to sneak away from work under the guise of a family emergency was foiled when her boss spotted her cheering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during a live IPL match. Neha Dwivedi, an ardent RCB supporter, had decided to skip work and attend the RCB versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match. She hastily left the office, citing a family emergency as her reason.

    However, little did she know that her boss would be tuned in to the match. As luck would have it, Neha was caught on camera amidst the stadium crowd, passionately cheering for her favourite team. Following the match, Neha's boss reached out to her, playfully inquiring about her experience at the game and subtly hinting at the amusing discovery of her televised appearance.

    'Deserves an Oscar..': Sunil Gavaskar's humorous remark on Kohli-Gambhir interaction in RCB vs KKR game

    Taking to Instagram, Neha shared the humorous exchange with her boss, along with the caption "Moye moye getting real day by day," recounting the comical ordeal.

    The post quickly gained traction on social media, eliciting a mix of laughter and sympathy from netizens. While some found the situation amusing, others expressed concern for Neha's job security, questioning whether she still had employment after being caught in the act.

    Bengaluru: RCB makes history with ‘dog out’ section at Chinnaswamy stadium for furry friends

    Reactions poured in from amused viewers, with many poking fun at Neha's predicament and her boss's unexpected discovery. Some speculated whether the boss himself had been watching the match from the office.

    Overall, Neha's Moye Moye moment served as a lighthearted reminder of the perils of trying to play hooky at work, especially when the eyes of your boss are everywhere, even on live TV.

     

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
