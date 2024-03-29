Bengaluru: RCB makes history with ‘dog out’ section at Chinnaswamy stadium for furry friends

For the first time, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) introduced a dedicated 'dog out' section at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pet owners can enjoy IPL matches alongside their beloved canine companions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has taken a groundbreaking step in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history by introducing a dedicated 'dog out' section at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, becoming the first IPL team to do so.

Termed the 'Dog Out,' this initiative aims to cater to the growing number of animal-loving fans who wish to include their furry friends in the cricket-watching experience.

The introduction of the 'Dog Out' marks a significant milestone for cricket and pet enthusiasts. RCB Vice President & CEO, Rajesh Menon, expressed his delight, stating, "We are thrilled to offer a dog out zone on our grounds, providing pet dog parents with an opportunity to share unforgettable moments with their companions."

The concept emerged from a desire to create a more inclusive and enjoyable atmosphere for all cricket enthusiasts, ensuring that no fan is left behind. The franchise has meticulously designed the Dog Out to prioritize the safety and comfort of both humans and their canine counterparts.

The franchise has confirmed that the ‘Dog Out’ section isn't just a space; it's an experience that transcends boundaries, fostering a sense of community among fans and their furry companions.

Today, as RCB gears up to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at RCB’s home ground, the anticipation is palpable. However, history indicates a formidable challenge for RCB, as they have not secured a victory against KKR at Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2015.