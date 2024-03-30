Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Deserves an Oscar..': Sunil Gavaskar's humorous remark on Kohli-Gambhir interaction in RCB vs KKR game

    During a recent IPL match between RCB and KKR, longstanding rivals Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir surprised fans by sharing a heartfelt embrace, setting aside their well-documented feud. Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri lauded the gesture, highlighting its significance amidst their history of on-field clashes.
     

    IPL 2024 : 'Deserves an Oscar..' Sunil Gavaskar's hilarious reaction on Virat Kohli hugging Gautam Gambhir during RCB vs KKR match vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    During the recent IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), rivals Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir set aside their longstanding feud to share a heartfelt embrace. The moment, which drew reactions from cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, has become the talk of the town.

    The tension between Kohli and Gambhir is well-documented, with their on-field clashes often making headlines. However, during the IPL 2024 showdown between RCB and KKR, fans witnessed a rare display of sportsmanship as the two adversaries put aside their differences.

    Bengaluru: RCB makes history with ‘dog out’ section at Chinnaswamy stadium for furry friends

    The official broadcasters captured the moment when Gambhir approached Kohli during the KKR chase, prompting commentator Ravi Shastri to suggest that the gesture deserved a fair play award. Sunil Gavaskar, equally impressed, humorously remarked that the duo should be given an Oscar.

    The history of animosity between Kohli and Gambhir dates back several years, with their rivalry becoming a staple of cricketing lore. From heated exchanges to verbal spats, their on-field battles have always been intense.

    However, during a break in play, amidst the high stakes of the IPL match, Kohli and Gambhir surprised everyone by embracing each other. The sight of the two fierce competitors sharing a moment of camaraderie left fans and commentators alike in awe.

    IPL 2024: Last 3 days I was in bed and on painkillers, reveals RR's hero Parag after win over DC

    During the IPL 2023 season, Gambhir, then serving as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, had a heated argument with Kohli after an altercation with Naveen Ul Haq. The incident went viral on social media, further fueling the rivalry between the two cricketing giants.

    But during the recent match, as Gambhir stepped onto the field and hugged Kohli, it was a moment of reconciliation that took many by surprise. The exchange of smiles and seemingly friendly conversation between the two players marked a significant departure from their usual interactions on the field.
     

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
