A corporate professional in Bangalore, Vaasavi Pasupulati, shared a detailed breakdown of her Rs 45,000 monthly expenses in a viral Instagram post. The post, which details costs from rent and commute to skincare and dining out, sparked a wide range of reactions about the cost of living in the city.

A corporate professional has given social media a realistic look at the cost of living in India's Silicon Valley. In an Instagram post, a Bengaluru resident shared a monthly cost breakdown of Rs 45,000 and joked about her fear of using banking apps.

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“I calculated how much I spend every month as a corporate girl living in Bangalore… Now I’m scared to open my banking app,” Vaasavi Pasupulati wrote on Instagram. She continued, “This was supposed to help me budget. Instead, it gave me a reality check. But honestly, am I overspending!?” Pasupulati provided a pictorial summary of her monthly costs, totalling Rs 45,000. "How much do I spend in a month as a Corporate Girl in Bangalore?" she wrote. Her fixed living costs amount to Rs 19,533. They include rent, maintenance, a cook, a cleaning lady, and other minor costs. Pasupulati revealed that she lives in a three-bedroom house with other housemates.

Pasupulati stated that the shopping list contains fruits, vegetables, spices, milk, snacks, coffee, eggs, pasta dinners, and avocado toast ingredients. Additionally, skincare, makeup, and other items cost Rs 6,000. Going out to discover a new café or Sunday meal orders (at least twice a week) costs Rs 3000. Because... there's always something to purchase.

The corporate employee reported spending Rs 1,400 on subscriptions and fees such as phone recharging, cloud storage, and wifi. Her commute expenditures total around Rs 7,300.

A Look At Viral Post

Internet Reacts

"We are spending this much," someone joked. "Enjoy to the fullest at this phase of your life," said someone else.

"Take home to a nearby office... And don't use taxis all the time... Use AC buses... Save Earth, save fuel, use a bike," said a third. "Here I am earning less than your room rent and still saving ₹10,000," wrote a fourth.