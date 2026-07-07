Heavy rainfall in Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra has raised water levels in the Krishna river and its tributaries, submerging seven low-level bridges in Belagavi. Authorities are monitoring the situation as rising river levels trigger flood concerns in the district.

After a delayed start to the monsoon, heavy rainfall has intensified across parts of Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra, significantly increasing water levels in the Krishna river and its tributaries. Continuous rain over the past three to four days in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra has led to a sharp rise in inflows, submerging several low-level bridges in Belagavi district and disrupting connectivity in several villages. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rainfall continues in the catchment areas.

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According to officials, nearly 78,000 cusecs of water is flowing into the Krishna river near Kallol in Chikkodi taluk. The rise in water levels has submerged several low-level bridges, although no major flooding has been reported so far.

Several Bridges Submerged

The Krishna river's tributaries, including the Doodhganga and Vedganga rivers, along with the Malaprabha river, are flowing in full spate.

More than seven low-level bridges in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks have been submerged. These include the bridges connecting Karadaga-Bhoj, Bharwad-Kunnur, Akkol-Sidnal, Yadur-Kallol, Jatrat-Bhivashi, Bhojwadi-Gajbharwadi, Malikwad-Dattawad, and Manjari-Bhavanasoundatti.

Officials have advised residents to remain cautious, although they said there is no immediate cause for panic in villages along the riverbanks. The administration continues to monitor water levels as rainfall persists in the catchment areas of Maharashtra.

Authorities Warn Against Risky Behaviour

Despite the Doodhganga river flowing above the danger mark near Malikwad in Chikkodi taluk, some people have been seen venturing into the water.

An elderly man was reportedly seen fishing while standing waist-deep in the swollen river, raising concerns among local residents. Officials have urged the public to stay away from flooded rivers and low-lying areas, as water levels continue to rise.

Rain Disrupts Normal Life in Khanapur

Khanapur taluk has also received heavy rainfall, resulting in power outages in several villages. Water levels in the Malaprabha and Pandari rivers have also risen following the continuous showers.

Fallen Tree Blocks Belagavi-Goa Road

A large tree fell across the state highway near Jamboti in Khanapur taluk, temporarily blocking traffic on the Belagavi-Goa road.

Forest Department personnel and local officials rushed to the spot and cleared the fallen tree, restoring traffic movement.

Tree Crushes Parked Car

In Bhagyanagar 3rd Cross in Belagavi city, a roadside tree collapsed onto a parked car after its roots reportedly weakened due to the continuous rainfall.

The vehicle was severely damaged. Fortunately, no one was inside the car at the time of the incident, preventing any injuries.

Cattle Shed Collapses, Buffalo Dies

In Vadrale village of Chikkodi taluk, a cattle shed collapsed due to the incessant rainfall, killing a pregnant buffalo.

The shed belonged to Lakshman Kantibali, who is estimated to have suffered losses worth several lakh rupees.

Malaprabha River Sees Fresh Inflow

The Malaprabha river, which had almost dried up during the early weeks of the monsoon, is now flowing strongly following the heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats.

The river is a vital source of water for the districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad and Hubballi. The increased inflow has brought relief to farmers, who are hopeful that water levels in reservoirs will also improve in the coming days.