Padma Shri awardee Girish Bhardwaj, widely known as the 'Bridge Man of India', passed away at 76. The pioneering engineer built more than 160 low-cost suspension bridges across India, transforming connectivity in remote villages and leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Girish Bhardwaj, the Padma Shri awardee renowned as the 'Bridge Man of India' and the 'Sardar of Suspension Bridges', passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 76. Widely admired for transforming rural connectivity through his innovative, low-cost suspension bridges, Bhardwaj dedicated decades of his life to improving access for people living in remote villages across India. His death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Indian engineering and social service, leaving behind a legacy that continues to connect thousands of lives.

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Bhardwaj had been suffering from a serious heart ailment and had recently returned from a pilgrimage to holy shrines in Uttarakhand. He was admitted to KVG Hospital, a private hospital in Sullia, where he passed away despite receiving treatment.

His wife, Usha, predeceased him. He is survived by his three children.

Early Life and Education

Girish Bhardwaj was born on May 2, 1950, in Aramboor village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Growing up in a rural community gave him first-hand insight into the challenges faced by villagers, particularly the lack of basic infrastructure.

In 1973, he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from P.E.S. College of Engineering (PESCE) in Mandya. Rather than pursuing opportunities in larger cities or overseas, he chose to remain in his hometown, honouring his father's wishes. He established a small engineering workshop and began working to address the challenges faced by local communities.

First Suspension Bridge Across the Payaswini

Bhardwaj's journey as a pioneering bridge builder began around 1989, when residents of Aramboor sought his help to construct a bridge across the Payaswini river.

During the monsoon, the river regularly cut off the village from Sullia town, leaving residents isolated for days. At the time, building a suspension bridge in a rural area was considered an ambitious undertaking.

Undeterred, Bhardwaj assembled a team of around 40 local volunteers and successfully constructed his first suspension bridge across the river within a matter of days. More than three decades later, the bridge continues to serve the local community.

Connecting Remote Villages Across India

The success of his first bridge established Bhardwaj as a pioneer in rural engineering. Over the years, he built more than 160 low-cost suspension bridges across India, connecting remote villages separated by rivers and streams.

His projects spanned several states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, using locally available materials and community participation to minimise costs.

His work earned widespread recognition for providing safe and reliable connectivity to thousands of people living in rural and remote regions.

Service Above Personal Gain

For Bhardwaj, bridge building was never merely a profession. It was a mission to improve rural lives.

He never charged villagers for conducting site surveys, preparing designs or providing technical guidance. On several occasions, he even used his own money to complete bridge projects when local communities lacked the financial resources.

He believed that every village should have trained suspension bridge technicians so that communities could independently build and maintain essential infrastructure.

Expertise Recognised by the Indian Army

Bhardwaj's engineering expertise was recognised well beyond civilian projects.

The Indian Army sought his assistance in constructing a suspension bridge in the remote Poonch region near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the confidence placed in his innovative engineering solutions.

National Recognition

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to rural development and public service, the Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on Girish Bhardwaj in 2017.

He also received several other honours during his lifetime, including being recognised as an 'Asamanya Kannadiga' by Suvarna News and Kannada Prabha for his outstanding contribution to society.

A Legacy That Will Endure

Girish Bhardwaj's contribution extended far beyond engineering. Through his dedication, innovation and selfless service, he helped bridge not only rivers but also the gap between isolated communities and opportunities for a better life.

His passing is an immense loss to the fields of engineering, rural development and social service. However, the more than 160 bridges he built and the countless lives he transformed will continue to stand as a lasting testament to his remarkable vision and humanitarian spirit.