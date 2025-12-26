A woman reported harassment during a crowded Namma Metro journey in Bengaluru. Metro security acted swiftly and the accused was taken to the Upparpet police station. Police registered an NCR and issued a stern warning.

A disturbing incident of alleged molestation aboard a Namma Metro train has come to light belatedly, raising renewed concerns about women’s safety on public transport in Bengaluru. The incident involved a man accused of misbehaving with a young woman during a crowded metro journey. The accused was later detained by the police and released after being issued a stern warning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Incident Reported During Crowded Metro Journey

According to police sources, the incident occurred two days ago while the woman was travelling on a Namma Metro train after boarding at the Vidhana Soudha station. Amid the rush inside the coach, a man allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately. The woman immediately resisted and objected, drawing attention to the incident.

Swift Response by Metro Security Staff

As soon as the train reached the next station, the woman approached metro security personnel and reported the matter. Acting promptly, the security staff detained the accused and escorted both him and the complainant to the Upparpet police station for further action.

Police Register NCR, Issue Warning

The Upparpet police registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) in connection with the incident. After conducting a preliminary inquiry, the police issued a strong warning to the accused, cautioning him against repeating such behaviour.

Safety Concerns Raised by Metro Commuters

Despite the presence of CCTV cameras and security personnel across the metro network, incidents of harassment continue to cause concern among commuters. Several passengers have called for stricter action and stronger deterrents to ensure the safety of women travelling on public transport in the city.