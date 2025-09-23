After years of struggling with the US visa system, a Bengaluru woman gave up her L1 visa in 2019 and returned to India. Her viral post reflects on career, family, and personal growth, inspiring many facing H-1B and L1 challenges.

Bengaluru: After years of navigating the complex and often frustrating US visa system, Bengaluru-based professional Radhika Agarwal made a life-changing decision to return to India in 2019. A University of California, Berkeley alumna, Radhika had spent years pursuing her dream of working in the US, enduring three failed H-1B visa attempts before finally securing an L1 visa.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yet, despite achieving what many would consider a major milestone, she chose to give up the visa and move back to India, a decision she now calls the best she has ever made. Her story highlights the importance of balancing career ambitions with personal values and life priorities.

The Journey Through US Visa Challenges

Radhika’s path was far from smooth. She faced three unsuccessful attempts at obtaining an H-1B visa, endured a long-distance cross-border relationship, and finally received L1 visa approval. Yet, after experiencing the US work and immigration system firsthand, she realized that personal growth, family connections, and career flexibility mattered more than the prestige of working abroad.

Radhika shared her journey in a post on X, which has since gone viral:

Scroll to load tweet…

Why Returning To India Was The Best Decision?

Radhika explained that moving back allowed her to stay close to her family during critical moments, including celebrations, health crises, and the pandemic. She also found a supportive professional community in India, enablling her to take greater career risks without worrying about visa restrictions. Her story underscores the evolving opportunities in India’s startup and VC ecosystem, particularly in consumer tech and consumer brands.

Renewed Concerns Over US Visa Policies

Radhika’s story unfolds amid renewed debates over US visa policies. A proposal had been made to impose a $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B applications, though officials later clarified that current visa holders would be exempt.

Users’ Reactions

"I gave up a L1A too so totally get it... But a big difference when you make that decision VS when forced to make it. The frustration for a lot of folks is the latter. Some of them have loans, some have kids and some are in relationships. There are being forced to make decisions."

Scroll to load tweet…

"Proud of you. Here is for getting back: Build India into what you found attractive compelling in the US. I am sure it is not money. It is so easy to make money (and keep it) in India. Is it the kind of work you could do, and the personal growth you could see, in the US?"

Scroll to load tweet…

"Your journey highlights the importance of aligning career choices with personal values and life priorities. It's inspiring to see how you found growth and community back home."

Scroll to load tweet…