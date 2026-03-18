Mangaluru Central Railway Station now offers digital luggage lockers with PIN access, CCTV security, and low fees. The 24/7 facility aims to enhance passenger convenience with safe, automated storage options.

Mangaluru: Travellers passing through Mangaluru Central Railway Station can now breathe a sigh of relief. A brand-new digital and automated luggage locker facility has been launched to make things easier for passengers and upgrade the station's amenities.

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The main goal of this project is to give passengers and pilgrims a modern and secure way to store their luggage. The lockers are available in medium, large, and extra-large sizes. According to the company managing the service, the starting price is just Rs. 40 for six hours.

CCTV and Digital Payments

The entire system is fully digital and works using a PIN sent to your mobile number. For extra security, the whole locker area is under CCTV surveillance. To ensure transparency and ease of use, you can only pay digitally.

Station Manager (Operating) Sumer Singh Meena and Station Manager (Commercial) P. Sureshan, along with other senior officials, inaugurated the new facility.

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Shanmuga Sundaram, the Sales Manager of the operating company 'Phonejel', shared more details. "This is the 31st smart locker our company has installed using Durolt Smart Locker technology," he said. He added that the lockers are completely part of the 'Make in India' ecosystem and offer 24/7 automated access, QR code-based authentication, and cloud-based monitoring.

This facility is already up and running in major stations like KSR and KR Puram in Bengaluru, Udupi, Kozhikode, and Chennai Central. The company also plans to expand to Kannur and Nagapattinam stations soon.

MRPL Hits a Major Milestone

In other news from Mangaluru, MRPL has achieved a significant operational milestone. The company successfully dispatched its 1,000th petcoke rail rake from the MRPL MMR T Railway Siding.

This historic rake, sent to JSW Cement on Tuesday, was flagged off by MRPL's Executive Directors, B.H.V. Prasad (Projects) and Deepak Prabhakar (Marketing).

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