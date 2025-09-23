A Bengaluru woman has gone viral for walking 28 Golden Retrievers through RT Nagar streets. The heartwarming video showcases her peaceful smile and well-behaved dogs, earning praise from netizens and inspiring dog lovers online.

If you stroll through Bengaluru’s streets in the morning or evening, you will likely see people walking their dogs. Some have one, a few have two, and occasionally, you might spot someone walking three dogs on a leash. But in RT Nagar, a remarkable woman has turned heads by walking 28 Golden Retriever dogs. Her heartwarming walks have gone viral on multiple occasions, capturing the attention of locals and netizens alike. The serene sight of this dog lover smiling amid her well-behaved canine family offers a glimpse of pure devotion and joy in everyday life.

Viral Video From RT Nagar Sparks Admiration

A recent video, shared by Instagram users Sharath and Sneha on their account xploreraa, shows the elderly woman walking her 28 Golden Retrievers through the streets of RT Nagar. The caption reads: “28 dogs, one big heart. Meet the dog lover aunty of RT Nagar, Bangalore!”

The video includes a voiceover highlighting the harmony among the dogs: "We saw a woman in RT Nagar, Bengaluru, walking with 28 Golden Retrievers. All the dogs get along. They are all happy. And their owner also looked very peaceful, smiling with her dog family. In today's life, loyal friends are rare, but sometimes love and loyalty come on four legs."

Netizens Shower Praise On The Dog-Loving Woman

The video has captivated audiences, garnering over 7.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers expressed their admiration for her dedication. People familiar with the woman shared details about her life and her growing dog family.

Some interesting observations include:

She has customised her Innova car for her dogs.

Initially, she had only three dogs, but now her pack has grown to 28.

The dogs are well-trained, calm, and do not misbehave.

Users React To Her Kindness

Netizens were deeply moved by her devotion:

"If a person like her adopts 5 dogs each then there won't be strayed dogs in our country, we will win hearts in the world."

Other comments highlighted how the woman’s love for dogs has grown over the years:

“I grew up watching these dogs. The number of dogs is increasing year by year.”

“Her house was near our school. In 2005, there were 7 to 8 dogs. Their number is increasing year by year.”

A Heartwarming Glimpse Of Loyalty And Love

The viral video from Bengaluru is more than just a quirky spectacle , it is a testament to the bond between humans and animals. In a bustling city, the serene image of a woman walking peacefully with 28 Golden Retrievers reminds us of the power of love, patience, and dedication. Her growing dog family not only brightens the streets of RT Nagar but also warms the hearts of everyone who sees them.