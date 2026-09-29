An American traveller recently went viral after drinking water directly from a stream in Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh. The tourist, known as Earth Traveller, joyfully claimed that India has the cleanest drinking water on Earth. The video has garnered over 2 million views, sparking mixed and humorous reactions from netizens.

Because we grew up in India, there are some things we might not think twice about or take for granted. For someone coming to the country for the first time, though, the same thing can feel very different. This is shown in a movie shared by a foreigner. An American traveller has given us a sneak peek into his trip to India by himself. He chose to drink from a stream in Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh, because he thought the water was so beautiful. The man's Instagram name is Earth Traveller (domtravels410).

He can be seen screaming with joy because he found a clean stream there. The American tourist was having a great time in Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh. He yelled into the camera, "India has the cleanest drinking water on Earth!" while making the clip. Then we saw him walk over to the stream, lie down on the edge of it, and take a sip of water straight from it, putting his mouth into the water. He later joined some other Indians, probably people he had met and become friends with. They were seen cheering and enjoying the moment together.

Watch Viral Video

The video has crossed 2 million views so far. Many users have commented on the reel.

Internet Reacts

A user wrote, “This is my home place”

Someone said, “Damn got any news of this person, I would like to know if he's fine?”

“It's Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh,” a comment read

A user stated, “They have their feet dipped in water brah !! Cmon !!”

A comment read, “Best water in the world”

Someone mentioned, “SOMEONE MIGHT BE DOING SOMETHING UP THE WATER FALL WHO'S GONNA TELL HIM,” with laughing emojis.

“90% of Indians only get to see these natural wonders in videos and wonder. “Do these places really exist in India?” a comment read.