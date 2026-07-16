A 57-year-old domestic worker was fatally run over by a woman driving a Thar in a Gurugram residential society. After the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, the driver allegedly returned and left the body at the original accident scene. Police are investigating the incident, which has sparked protests, and are examining CCTV footage.

A 57-year-old domestic worker was allegedly run over by a woman driving a Mahindra Thar inside a residential society in Gurugram. According to police, the driver transported the injured woman to a private hospital, but after the doctors pronounced her dead, she reportedly returned her corpse and dumped it at the scene of the collision. The incident took place at Ansal Versalia Society in Sector 67, Gurugram. The deceased has been identified as Guddi, a resident of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

Guddi was sleeping on the ground-floor parking area when the incident happened, according to authorities, after finishing work at one of the society's apartments. The car reportedly ploughed over a woman who lived in the same building when she was reversing her Thar.

According to police, the driver exited the car and took Guddi to a private hospital in a different vehicle. However, following an assessment, medical professionals pronounced the domestic helper deceased. The lady reportedly put Guddi's body back at the precise spot in the parking lot where the accident had occurred after returning to the community, according to investigators.

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A team from the Sector 65 Police Station arrived at the community after learning about the occurrence, collected the body, and submitted it for a post-mortem examination. The driver's family allegedly returned the body to the parking lot and failed to notify anybody of Guddi's passing, according to the victim's nephew.

When locals and others found out about the event, demonstrations broke out outside the driver's home. Police are questioning the driver to establish the sequence of events. Officials said CCTV footage from cameras installed inside the society is being examined as part of the investigation.

“Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the location is being examined. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation," a senior police officer said.