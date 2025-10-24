In Bengaluru, a woman was scammed by a fraudster, Ritesh Dhanush, who posed as both a friend and a lover. She lost ₹7 lakh after sending money and pawned jewellery. Police are investigating the online cheating case that exploited social media trust.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident highlighting the dangers of online fraud, a woman in Bengaluru was duped by a notorious fraudster who played a double role, pretending to be both a friend and a prospective lover. The victim, a bank employee, lost lakhs of rupees and was even sexually exploited under the pretext of marriage. The incident, which has left the victim traumatised, exposes how criminals exploit social media platforms to manipulate and deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Fraudster Connects With Victim On Social Media

The accused, identified as Ritesh, also known as Dhanush, first contacted the woman via Instagram. Over time, their casual chats developed into what seemed like a genuine friendship. The two exchanged phone numbers and shared personal struggles, giving Ritesh the perfect opportunity to plan his deceitful scheme.

Fabricated Hardships Used To Extract Money

Ritesh claimed that his son was gravely ill and urgently needed financial assistance. He instructed the woman to give money to his “friend” Vijay. Believing his story, the woman met Vijay near the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) complex and handed over ₹1.5 lakh. In reality, Ritesh had provided her with Vijay’s contact details, and he himself was posing as Vijay in subsequent interactions.

Woman Falls For ‘Vijay’

Over time, the woman grew emotionally attached to Vijay, thinking he was a different individual. Ritesh, acting as Vijay, developed a romantic bond with her and, under the pretext of marriage, invited her to a private location attempting sexual intimacy. When the woman refused, he apologised and left, continuing his manipulation by claiming Vijay had helped Ritesh financially.

Victim Manipulated Into Further Payments

Trusting Ritesh’s narrative, the woman pawned her gold jewellery and made additional online payments. She even maintained cordial gestures, wishing Ritesh on Raksha Bandhan, considering him like a brother. This interaction eventually exposed the truth, as Ritesh denied knowing her when she called, leading to the revelation that Ritesh and Vijay were the same person.

Complaint Filed Against Fraudster

Through his dual identity, Ritesh gradually extracted ₹7 lakh from the woman. Following the discovery, she lodged a complaint against him at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the case, highlighting the growing concerns over online fraud and the need for vigilance while interacting on social media.