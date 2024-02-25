Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Scam alert: Bengaluru woman's Rs 49 transaction to buy eggs online ends in Rs 48k fraud

    A 38-year-old woman from Vasanthnagar named Shivani, fell victim to a scam after responding to an email advertisement offering 48 eggs (four dozen) for just Rs 49. A case has been filed under the IT Act, and investigations are ongoing. Steps have been taken to freeze the funds in the fraudsters' account.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Bengaluru: A 38-year-old woman from Vasanthnagar, named Shivani, fell victim to a scam after responding to an email advertisement offering 48 eggs (four dozen) for just Rs 49. Upon clicking the shopping link provided in the ad, she was redirected to a webpage detailing the rearing of hens and egg collection. Subsequently, she lost Rs 48,000 in the scam. Shivani has complained to the High Grounds police regarding the incident.

    Upon further exploration of the webpage, Shivani encountered additional enticing offers, including one promising eight dozen eggs for Rs 99 without any delivery charges. Opting for the offer of four dozen eggs for Rs 49, she placed the order. However, upon attempting to finalize the transaction, she was directed to a page requesting her contact information. After providing her details, Shivani was prompted to pay, but the only available option was through credit cards.

    After entering her credit card details, including the expiration date and CVV number, Shivani proceeded to make the payment. She received an OTP on her registered mobile number but before she could enter it, a total of Rs 48,199 was debited from her credit card account. The amount was transferred to an account named 'Shine Mobile HU'. Shortly thereafter, Shivani received a call from her bank's credit card section to verify if she had authorized the payment.

    Shivani, who had a credit card limit of Rs 3.7 lakh, narrowly avoided further loss when her bank called for cross-verification. A police officer stated that if she hadn't received the call, the fraudsters could have stolen more money. A case has been filed under the IT Act, and investigations are ongoing. Steps have been taken to freeze the funds in the fraudsters' account.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
