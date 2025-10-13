Bengaluru police raided HSR Layout’s Cybits Solution, arresting 16 for running a “digital arrest” scam linked to an international cybercrime syndicate from China and Pakistan. The centre defrauded victims by impersonating officials.

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on cybercrime, Bengaluru police have dismantled a fake call centre allegedly linked to an international syndicate operating from China and Pakistan. The raid, conducted in HSR Layout, led to the arrest of 16 individuals accused of duping people through an elaborate “digital arrest” scam. The racket is believed to have swindled large sums from unsuspecting victims by posing as officials from central investigative agencies. The owner of the firm, however, remains absconding.

Raid on Cybits Solution in HSR Layout

According to TOI sources, acting on a tip-off received on 7 October, police raided an establishment named Cybits Solution, located in HSR Layout’s First Sector. The operation, conducted around 2 am, uncovered 16 people at work, allegedly engaged in defrauding individuals through fake legal threats. Officials said the firm employed about 25 people in total.

A senior police officer stated that the busted unit was just one layer of a larger transnational network.

“We are tracing financial trails and technical evidence to identify other centres operating in different cities. The company had been active for over a year and hired unemployed youths, training them to impersonate police, CBI, ED, or TRAI officials,” the officer said.

How the ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Worked

According to investigators, the accused contacted potential victims claiming they were involved in serious offences such as money laundering, drug trafficking, or online harassment. They then threatened arrest unless victims complied with “verification procedures.”

To maintain control, the fraudsters would keep victims under “digital arrest”, forcing them to stay on prolonged video calls while pretending to investigate their cases. During these calls, they extracted sensitive personal and financial data, including Aadhaar details, bank balances, and property records. Victims were coerced into transferring funds into “mule accounts” under the pretext of clearing their names.

Evidence and Further Investigation

Police seized laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic devices from the premises. Investigators also discovered that Cybits Solution maintained a detailed database of potential targets, complete with Aadhaar and contact information, to make their calls appear authentic.

“The accused recited accurate personal details to gain victims’ trust,” said an officer. “They would then claim arrest warrants or criminal cases were pending to create panic,” he added.

Authorities suspect that the same syndicate operates at least two more offices within Bengaluru. Police have sought body warrants to further interrogate the arrested individuals.

Legal Action and Wider Network

The 16 accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police confirmed that the call centre’s owner had rented the premises and maintained connections with handlers abroad.

“The operation is part of a large syndicate with links to China and Pakistan. Once the main accused is caught, we expect to uncover more about the financial and operational chain,” said a senior investigator.

Series of Cybercrime Raids in Bengaluru

Inspector Harish Kumar PM of HSR Layout Police Station, who received the initial tip, coordinated the raid with senior officials. Bengaluru police have recently conducted several similar operations targeting call centres involved in cyber fraud, investment scams, and phishing networks.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious when receiving calls from individuals claiming to represent government or law enforcement agencies, warning that such scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and transnational in scope.