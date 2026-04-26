A Karnataka auto driver has transformed his vehicle into a mobile library, a heartwarming initiative that went viral on Instagram. The auto-rickshaw is equipped with a variety of books, handmade bookmarks, and even candy, offering passengers a unique and wholesome travel experience.

A Karnataka auto driver transformed his regular vehicle into a quaint mobile library, providing passengers with literature, bookmarks, and even candy while they drove. The auto-rickshaw was turned into a warm, contemplative area for readers in a now-viral Instagram video that Varsha posted. The back of the driver's seat had a well-organised rack with books of all genres, from light reads to more contemplative titles, in place of the typical plain interiors, providing passengers with something to peruse while travelling.

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The small extras, such as bright, handmade bookmarks dangling from clips and softly swinging as the vehicle travelled, made the arrangement even more charming. Passengers were invited to help themselves to a tiny container of candy that was easily accessible.

Additionally, a passenger was seen in the video looking through the collection in the middle of the journey, turning pages and selecting a bookmark, transforming what would have otherwise been a boring commute into a peaceful, almost intimate reading experience.

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The description for the video described how a regular car journey became an unexpectedly wholesome "mini library" experience—something the artist obviously hadn't expected but much valued.

How Did Social Media React?

Many people praised the driver's kind initiative in the video, which gained a lot of positive feedback on social media.

A number of users praised the concept as endearing and imaginative, emphasising how such modest actions may add significance to ordinary encounters. Others praised the endeavour to spread happiness via literature, saying the vehicle appeared to operate on love and compassion rather than petrol.

While some people just described the car as one of the greatest and healthiest things they had seen online that day, others even noted out the location, stating that it could be seen next to a Mysore medical area.

Others saw the movie as a reminder that even seemingly insignificant concepts, like exchanging books on a ride, may make a big impact.