Bengaluru: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh by miscreants using diversion tactics while asked to pick up notes on road

A 29-year-old resident of north Bengaluru fell victim to an attention-diversion scam, losing Rs 2 lakh while attempting to deposit the cash at a bank. Distracted by an individual claiming to have found money, he later discovered his bag missing. Law enforcement has registered a case, but the perpetrator remains elusive.

A 29-year-old resident of Mayanna Layout in north Bengaluru became the latest prey of an attention-diversion fraud, resulting in a loss of Rs 2 lakh from his possession. Dhananjaya, employed as a technician with a private firm, found himself ensnared in the deceptive tactics of a cunning miscreant.

Dhananjaya's ordeal began when he embarked on a routine task of depositing Rs 2 lakh cash into his bank account. Carrying the substantial sum in a bag, he set out for Karnataka Bank on Hesaraghatta Main Road on April 19, aiming to complete the transaction. However, fate had other plans, as he arrived at the bank after 4 pm, missing the designated deposit window. Advised to return the following day, Dhananjaya retraced his steps to his vehicle, inadvertently leaving the cash bag on the front passenger seat.



As he was about to enter his car, an opportunistic individual approached him, claiming to have spotted a few banknotes scattered on the ground along the path to the vehicle. Concerned that he might have inadvertently dropped the money, Dhananjaya momentarily diverted his attention to retrieve the notes. Little did he realize that this seemingly innocuous act would result in the loss of his hard-earned savings, reported TOI.



Upon returning to his vehicle, Dhananjaya was confronted with the shocking discovery that his cash bag had vanished without a trace. Describing the perpetrator as a man approximately 30 years old, fluent in Kannada, Dhananjaya recounted the unfortunate incident to the authorities.

In response to the incident, law enforcement swiftly initiated action, registering a case under IPC Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Despite their efforts, the elusive culprit remains at large, leaving Dhananjaya grappling with the harsh reality of financial loss and betrayal.