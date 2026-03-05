A viral video from Gonda in UP shows a railway loco pilot being assaulted during a family dispute. The loco pilot’s mother has filed a complaint accusing her daughter-in-law and the woman’s brother of assault and property damage.

A video showing an alleged assault involving a railway loco pilot in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has gone viral on social media, sparking strong reactions online. The clip is being widely shared with claims about domestic conflict and alleged abuse. The local police say the matter appears to be a family dispute and that an investigation is underway after a complaint was filed by the loco pilot’s mother.

Trigger Warning: This video contains abusive and offensive language and disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised

Complaint filed by mother

According to police, the incident falls under the Nawabganj police station area of Gonda district, as reported by Amar Ujala. Sarita, a resident of Rewa village, submitted a written complaint to the police. In her complaint, she said that her son Brajesh Maurya works as a loco pilot in the Indian Railways.

She told police that her son had married a woman named Anita about a year ago in what she described as a love marriage. The marriage reportedly took place after the couple met through Facebook.

Sarita alleged that disputes started in the family soon after the marriage.

Allegations of repeated disputes

In her complaint, Sarita claimed that her daughter-in-law Anita had often argued with family members and that conflicts had been taking place inside the house.

According to the complaint, a serious dispute happened on February 28. During the argument, Sarita alleged that Anita abused Brajesh verbally and physically assaulted him.

She further claimed that when she tried to intervene and stop the fight, she was also abused and beaten. Sarita also told the police that Anita later called her brother to the house.

Brother allegedly joins the clash

According to the complaint, Anita’s brother arrived at the house soon after being called. Sarita alleged that he also took part in the assault and beat Brajesh and her using sticks.

She further claimed that property inside the house was damaged during the incident. According to her statement, the door of the house, lights and several items in the kitchen were broken.

Sarita has asked the police to take action in the matter.

Police say investigation underway

Station House Officer Abhay Singh of Nawabganj police station confirmed that a written complaint has been received. He said the incident appears to be related to a domestic dispute within the family.

Police officials said that they will investigate the matter and take action based on the findings of the inquiry.

So far, police have not confirmed any arrests in connection with the case.

Video spreads on social media

Meanwhile, a video that allegedly shows part of the incident has been widely circulated on social media platforms. The viral video has been shared with captions claiming that there are no strong legal protections in India for husbands and their parents against abuse by wives. Some posts also claimed that Brajesh had earlier approached the police but did not receive help.

Strong reactions online

The viral video has triggered many reactions on social media platforms. Several users expressed anger and concern while discussing issues related to domestic disputes and legal protections.

Some posts criticised what users described as gender bias in laws, while others questioned how such family conflicts should be handled.

Many of the comments also included strong and emotional statements, highlighting how heated online debates can become when sensitive issues are involved.