A man from Assam was arrested in Bengaluru for murdering his live-in partner and dumping her body in a BBMP garbage truck. The couple had frequent fights. Police traced the accused using CCTV footage and arrested him within 20 hours.

Bengaluru: In a shocking case from Bengaluru, a man from Assam was arrested for murdering his live-in partner and disposing of her body in a BBMP garbage truck. The accused, identified as 33-year-old Samsuddin, was apprehended within 20 hours of the crime, police confirmed.

Couple posed as married, lived in rented house for six months

Samsuddin, who worked at a housekeeping materials manufacturing company in Hulimavu, had been in a live-in relationship with Asha (40), a Bengaluru native. The couple had recently moved into a rented house in the CK Achukattu area, pretending to be husband and wife.

According to the landlord, Manjunath, the couple had been living there for six months and appeared normal. Before this, they lived near Kottanur. Asha was employed at a private mall, and Samsuddin had previously worked as a delivery boy.

However, tensions had recently escalated between them. Frequent quarrels, mainly due to Asha's drinking habits and late-night phone calls, reportedly led to a violent confrontation. During one such fight, Samsuddin allegedly suffocated Asha to death.

CCTV footage helped police trace and arrest the suspect

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Samsuddin transported Asha’s body on his bike for nearly 20 kilometres before dumping it in a BBMP garbage truck. Police were alerted after her body was discovered around 2 am. Following an investigation and review of CCTV footage, they traced the suspect using his bike’s registration number.

Both had past marriages, investigation reveals

South Division DCP Lokesh B Jagalasar confirmed that a murder case had been registered. Preliminary investigations revealed that both the accused and the deceased were previously married. Asha was recently widowed, while Samsuddin remained married but was involved in another relationship.

The accused is currently in custody and being interrogated. Further updates are expected from CK Achukattu police as the investigation continues.