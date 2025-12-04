Bengaluru police conducted major raids across multiple stations, seizing hydro ganja and ganja worth ₹18.75 crore. Ten people were arrested, including couriers and sellers, dealing a major blow to local and international drug networks.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Bengaluru police conducted coordinated raids across several police stations, seizing ganja and hydro ganja worth crores of rupees. In five separate cases, authorities recovered drugs valued at over ₹18.75 crore and arrested 10 individuals involved in these illegal activities. The operations demonstrate the police department’s firm commitment to curbing drug abuse and dismantling trafficking networks in and around the city.

Mahalakshmi Layout Station: Hydro Ganja Worth ₹18.60 Crore Seized

In a significant operation at Mahalakshmi Layout, police seized 18.590 kg of hydro ganja, with an estimated market value of ₹18.60 crore. The drugs had been smuggled directly from Bangkok, Thailand, into Karnataka by air. A man and a woman, acting as couriers, were arrested while leaving the airport. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of this international drug ring.

RMC Yard Station: 8.350 kg of Ganja Seized

Acting on a credible tip-off, RMC Yard police seized 8.350 kg of ganja, valued at ₹8.35 lakh. One accused attempting to sell the drugs, concealed in a bag, was apprehended and taken into custody.

RT Nagar Station: 5.437 kg of Ganja Recovered

At RT Nagar, police arrested five individuals who were attempting to sell 5.437 kg of ganja on a playground. The total estimated value of the seized drugs is ₹5.43 lakh. All five accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

JC Nagar Station: MDMA Seized from Foreign National

JC Nagar police arrested a foreign national and seized 21 grams of MDMA, along with a mobile phone and ₹1,500 in cash. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to jail.

Malleswaram Station: 772 Grams of Ganja Seized

In another operation, Malleswaram police seized 772 grams of ganja and arrested one individual. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

Police Operations Deal Major Blow to Drug Networks

These simultaneous raids across multiple police stations have dealt a significant blow to drug traffickers in Bengaluru. The seizures included:

Hydro ganja smuggled directly from foreign countries

Regular ganja transported from Tripura and other northeastern states

Party drugs such as MDMA

Given the serious threat posed to the health and well-being of the city’s youth, these operations underscore the Bengaluru police department’s determination to combat drug trafficking and ensure public safety.