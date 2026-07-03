A Bengaluru woman, Upasna Dogra, has gone viral for her Instagram video on everyday spending. She advises people, particularly from middle-class backgrounds, to reframe expenses not as a loss, but as investments in their well-being, safety, and comfort.

A Bengaluru lady has struck a chord online after presenting a simple but meaningful take on everyday spending and how people frequently consider money spent on basic requirements as a loss. Upasna Dogra released a video on Instagram in which she exhorted individuals, especially those from middle-class backgrounds, to avoid perceiving every cost as money lost. Rather, she stated that such expenditures ought to be viewed as funds that promote well-being, safety, and comfort.

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In the video, she said: “For many of us from middle-class families, our relationship with money has always been complicated. We grew up hearing, ‘Save money, don’t spend too much.’ Because of that, we rarely looked at money as something we invest in our own lives. Instead, every expense started feeling like a loss. But what if we changed the way we looked at it?"

“Every month, when I pay my rent, my first thought is, ‘ Rs20,000 is a lot of money.’ But when I break it down, it is around Rs 650 a day. That is Rs 650 for a safe home I can return to after a long, exhausting day. Similarly, spending Rs 6,000 a month on groceries may feel expensive. But that is just Rs 200 a day to ensure my body gets the food and nutrition it needs,” she added in the video.

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Internet Reacts

A few people have responded to the movie, noting that it provided a novel perspective on everyday expenditures.

One person commented, "This is such a beautiful way to look at expenses," in response to the video. "I needed to hear this today because rent always feels like a burden," another person remarked. "This makes so much sense, money should also be seen as something that supports us," said a third. "Middle-class guilt around spending is so real," another person said.