An employee requested a three-day leave for his critically ill grandmother, but his manager responded insensitively. The employee's post about the WhatsApp chat went viral after his grandmother passed away, sparking widespread criticism of the manager's lack of empathy and a discussion on workplace culture.

An employee has generated fury online after posting a WhatsApp chat in which his management answered insensitively to an urgent leave request made amid a family emergency. An X user named Krish posted a screenshot of the exchange, stating that he had requested a three-day leave of absence due to his grandmother's serious health. His manager, however, had answered by questioning why he was requesting leave so quickly.

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“My grandmother was in critical condition, so I asked for three days’ leave. My manager replied, ‘Suddenly you’re asking?’ And she passed away just now. Some people truly lack basic empathy,” Krish said in the caption of his post that accompanied a screenshot of their conversation.

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Several social media users attacked what they called a lack of empathy in the workplace, especially amid medical emergencies and personal problems, in the post's comments area.

“The real emergency seems to be empathy. Compassion, too, is on leave. Emergencies require you to take a decision and not keep requesting such amazing managers who have no clue about managing or leading,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “You should have exposed your manager’s details publicly. Such so-called educated illiterates will never understand.”

There was another comment that said, “I don’t really understand what kind of people we have around. In most situations, they lay the responsibility on the client. But most clients would understand since they are human too. These managers really want to display their availability all the time.”

Others stated that it was time for individuals to fight such regulations in court and that leave was an employee's right that did not require approval.