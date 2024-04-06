Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru woman complains against Rapido driver for allegedly abusing her father

    A woman in Bengaluru faced verbal abuse from a Rapido bike rider, sparking outrage and calls for accountability. Despite polite requests for prompt service, the driver refused and verbally abused her. Despite attempts to address the issue with Rapido, no results were achieved, prompting intervention from law enforcement. The incident underscores the importance of holding ride-hailing services accountable for passenger safety.

    Bengaluru woman complains against Rapido driver for allegedly abusing her father vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Expressing disappointment with the treatment his sister received from a Rapido bike rider, a concerned citizen took to Twitter, urging both the @rapidobikeapp and @BlrCityPolice to address the issue promptly. The incident, which occurred in Amrithalli on April 5, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability. The citizen's sister alleges she has faced verbal abuse from a Rapido bike rider, highlighting concerns over passenger safety and the conduct of ride-hailing services.

    The incident unfolded on April 5, when the woman booked a ride from Amrithalli at 3:02 pm. Despite the app indicating a mere 4-minute wait for the rider to reach the pickup location, the driver remained stationary, causing the woman to grow increasingly anxious about being late for work.

    Bengaluru: OLA’s surge in pricing sparks outrage as taxi service costs almost triple than norms

    Upon politely requesting the driver to expedite their arrival, the situation took a shocking turn as the driver not only refused but also resorted to verbally abusing the woman. The distressing exchange reportedly included derogatory language and unwarranted aggression from the driver.

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'Electric bike taxi service'

    A screenshot by the woman's brother on social media, the blatant behaviour of the Rapido driver was brought to light, sparking outrage among netizens. Despite attempts to address the issue with the Rapido office, the complainant claimed that their efforts yielded no tangible results, prompting them to seek assistance from law enforcement authorities.

    Expressing dismay over the incident, the woman's brother took to Twitter to voice his concerns, emphasizing the need for swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of holding ride-hailing services accountable for the conduct of their drivers and prioritizing passenger safety above all else.

     

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave vkp

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro to get additional trains by year end to ease peak hour woes vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro to get additional trains by year end to ease peak hour woes

    Good news for Karnataka residents: IMD predicts light showers for 5 days from tomorrow, April 7 vkp

    Good news for Karnataka residents: IMD predicts light showers for 5 days from April 7

    Bengaluru: One girl tests positive for cholera among 47 admitted from BMRCI girls hostel vkp

    Bengaluru: One girl tests positive for cholera among 47 admitted from BMRCI girls hostel

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation AJR

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation

    Recent Stories

    Received no intel report on Kannur bomb-making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan; 4 in custody anr

    Received no intel report on Kannur bomb-making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Mark Zuckerberg is wealthier than Elon Musk, a first since 2020 here is why check out net worth gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg is wealthier than Elon Musk, a first since 2020

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave vkp

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave

    Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY video and photos: Actress shows BOLD dance steps on her song 'Yimmy Yimmy' in short white skirt RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY video and photos: Actress shows BOLD dance steps on 'Yimmy Yimmy' in short skirt

    EXPOSED Chinese conspiracy to interfere in India's election using AI

    EXPOSED! Chinese conspiracy to meddle in India's election using AI

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon