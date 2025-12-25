A woman was chased and harassed by youths near Silk Board in Bengaluru before 10 pm, sparking outrage on social media. A citizen intervened and alerted police, who confirmed an investigation into the disturbing incident.

A disturbing incident has come to light near Silkboard, Bengaluru, where a young woman was reportedly chased and harassed by a group of youths for several kilometres on a busy main road before 10 pm. The incident was shared on Reddit by user Abhinav Vasudevan, who intervened immediately, recorded the episode as evidence, and ensured the safety of the victim.

Abhinav also shared the video with the woman via AirDrop, providing her with proof in case she wished to file a formal complaint. The woman reportedly took a few photographs of the perpetrators herself, further strengthening evidence for any potential legal action.

Prompt Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

The matter was reported to the SG Palya Police Station, which confirmed that they are actively investigating the case. Police officials stated that the details of the perpetrators have been identified, and further action will be taken strictly as per the law.

Bengaluru City Police issued a statement: “We are on it. The perpetrators have been identified, and further action will be assured as per law.”

Public Outrage Over Harassment

Such acts of harassment are criminal, shameful, and completely unacceptable. The youths involved displayed total disregard for the safety, dignity, and freedom of women, as well as for the law of the land. Public roads are not places for intimidation or stalking, and incidents like these reflect a deeply troubling mindset.

Bengaluru, known for its diversity and progress, faces reputational damage when such incidents occur, instilling fear among citizens. Experts emphasise that strict legal action against offenders is essential to send a strong message: harassment will not be tolerated.

Importance of Responsible Bystanders

This incident also highlights the role of responsible bystanders. Citizens who intervene, document wrongdoing, and support victims help uphold public safety and accountability. Kudos to Abhinav for his courage and civic sense in stepping in rather than remaining silent.

How did Social Media React?

The incident attracted significant attention on social media, with users praising the citizen’s intervention and emphasising vigilance:

One User Commented: “In such cases number plate can't be seen properly, so please read out the number plate multiple times so that audio gets recorded. Easy to find out the vehicle later from the audio.”

Second User Commented: “Thank you for not ignoring. Always point out the wrong unless personal safety in question.”

These reactions underscore the importance of community awareness and active citizen participation in ensuring public safety.