In Haveri, Karnataka, a teacher accused of sexually harassing schoolgirls was beaten and paraded by enraged locals before being handed over to police. Authorities have registered a POCSO case, and investigation is ongoing into the allegations.

A shocking incident occurred in Savanur town of Haveri district, Karnataka, where a school teacher accused of sexually harassing female students was beaten by enraged locals and parents before being handed over to the police. The teacher, identified as Jagadeesh, was publicly reprimanded and paraded through the town in a disturbing display of anger by the community, highlighting widespread outrage over allegations of sexual misconduct in schools.

Allegations Against Savanur Teacher

The incident took place at the Government Urdu Upgraded School in Savanur, where serious allegations of sexual harassment were raised against the teacher, Jagadeesh. Upon learning of the teacher’s alleged actions, parents and local residents rushed to the school premises in protest.

Teacher Beaten And Paraded Through Town

The enraged crowd caught Jagadeesh, severely reprimanded him, and physically assaulted him. The teacher was beaten from the school premises and then paraded through the town before being handed over to the Savanur police station.

In a symbolic act of protest, locals put a garland of slippers on him while parading him publicly, further expressing their anger and demanding justice for the victims.

Parents Demand Strict Punishment

Parents and members of the public demanded that Jagadeesh receive appropriate punishment under the law. A case has been registered, and police have initiated further investigation into the allegations.

Dr Saleem, an Anjuman Committee leader, stated that the public had acted out of frustration and outrage.

“A few days ago, when a girl experienced stomach pain and fever, inquiries revealed that the teacher had assaulted her. Further investigation confirmed he had sexually assaulted a total of seven girls. When questioned, he confessed to only one, which enraged the people, who then beat him and paraded him,” he said.

Call For FIR Under POCSO Act

Dr Saleem has urged that an FIR be filed under the POCSO Act in connection with the case. He added that a formal complaint had already been submitted to the school headmaster and education department officials.

“None of the girls’ parents are filing complaints. However, the department must take suo motu action and register a POCSO case against the teacher,” he emphasised.

Public Awareness And Legal Action

Authorities have urged the public to report incidents of sexual harassment in schools promptly. The police continue to investigate, ensuring that justice is served while highlighting the importance of legal action under the POCSO Act to protect minors in Karnataka.