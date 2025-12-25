A 24-year-old newlywed woman was found dead within a month of her marriage in north Bengaluru. Her family has alleged harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a tragic and deeply disturbing incident reported from north Bengaluru, a 24-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide less than a month after her wedding, prompting serious allegations of harassment and murder by her family. The incident occurred within the limits of the Bagalagunte police station, sending shockwaves through the local community and raising concerns over domestic abuse in newly married households.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya C K, a native of Maddur in Mandya district, who was married on November 27 this year. Police have launched an investigation following a complaint lodged by her parents, who have accused her husband and mother-in-law of subjecting her to mental harassment.

Marriage Followed by Immediate Domestic Discord

According to family members, Aishwarya was married in a grand ceremony to Likhith Simha, a resident of Mallasandra in Bengaluru. However, they alleged that marital discord began from the very first day after the wedding. Serious accusations have emerged that Aishwarya was harassed over trivial household matters by her husband and mother-in-law.

It is further alleged that Likhith repeatedly told Aishwarya’s parents to “take your daughter back home”, causing her severe mental distress.

Parents’ Mediation Ends in Tragedy

On Wednesday morning, Aishwarya’s parents reportedly visited their daughter’s matrimonial home in Mallasandra in an attempt to resolve the ongoing disputes. After counselling both Aishwarya and her husband and advising them to live peacefully, the parents returned to Maddur.

However, tragedy struck within hours. While travelling back to their hometown, they received the devastating news that Aishwarya had allegedly died by hanging at her husband’s residence.

Family Alleges Murder, Seeks Justice

Devastated by the sudden loss, Aishwarya’s parents have rejected the suicide theory outright.

“Our daughter was not a coward to end her life. This is not suicide, it is murder committed by her husband and mother-in-law,” they alleged, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Following the complaint, a case has been registered at the Bagalagunte police station, and police officials have begun questioning Likhith Simha and his family members. Aishwarya’s body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Further investigation is underway, and police have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report and statements recorded during the probe.