An Indore family's 52-year wait for a baby girl ended in a joyous and emotional celebration outside an operating room. A viral video shared by the gynaecologist, Dr. Bela Shah Jain, captures the family's tearful and cheering reaction, which has garnered overwhelming positive responses online.

After a family in Indore welcomed their first baby daughter in 52 years, prayers, nervous expressions, and a lengthy wait outside an operating room culminated in embraces, tears, and thunderous cheers.

Dr. Bela Shah Jain, an obstetrician and gynaecologist in Indore, recorded the family's response while they waited outside the operating room for the results in a video that she posted on Instagram.

In the video, family members are seen nervously waiting and praying while standing outside the OT with their hands folded. Moments later, Dr Jain walks out carrying the newborn in a cradle. As the family realises the baby is a girl, they break into cheers and applause.

Many members are seen wiping away tears as they celebrate the long-awaited birth, and some members are overcome with emotion and embrace the doctor before hugging one another. "Sometimes, miracles take generations. After 52 years of welcoming only boys, this family has finally been blessed with a baby girl. A day that will be remembered forever," Dr Jain wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

Online comments to the video were overwhelming, with many commenting that it was encouraging to see a family celebrate the birth of a girl with such fervour.

"It always makes my heart so full and happy when a family anticipates a baby girl with the same fervour as a baby boy," a commenter said.

"I was also the first girl child born in four generations of my family, and even now, no other baby girl has been born," said a person who connected the event to their own family.

The video left several viewers emotional as well: "I don't know why I cried, but I felt it in my soul. Manifesting this for me.”