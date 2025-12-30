A Bengaluru-based woman has accused her husband of sexual abuse and fraud just three months after their marriage. The complaint, filed at a women’s police station, alleges deception, harassment and physical assault. Police have registered a case.

In a disturbing case of alleged marital abuse and deception, a young software professional from Bengaluru has approached the police, accusing her husband of sexual harassment, physical assault, and fraud barely three months after their marriage. The woman, an HR manager at a software company, has alleged that the man concealed his real age, subjected her to severe sexual and mental abuse, and exploited her financially after the wedding. A complaint has been registered at the Central Division Women’s Police Station, and an investigation is under way.

HR Manager Alleges Deception And Abuse By Husband

The complainant, Meghashree, who works as a Human Resources professional in a software firm, stated that she had helped the accused, Manjunath, secure a managerial position in the same company. Over time, the two developed a relationship, which eventually led to marriage. Meghashree said this was her third marriage and that Manjunath was fully aware of her marital history before the wedding.

However, she alleged that shortly after the marriage, she discovered that Manjunath had misrepresented his age. While he claimed to be 29 years old, she later learnt that he was actually 36.

Allegations Of Sexual Harassment And Physical Assault

According to the complaint, Meghashree alleged that the abuse began on the very first night of marriage. She claimed that Manjunath subjected her to disturbing sexual demands, showed her obscene videos, and pressured her to perform acts she was uncomfortable with.

“He treated me in a very degrading manner and did not treat me like his wife. He forced me to watch obscene videos and demanded that I behave the same way,” she stated in her complaint. She further alleged that when she refused, he physically assaulted her and verbally abused her repeatedly.

Accused’s Behaviour At Parents’ House

The victim further alleged that for nearly three months, she accommodated Manjunath at her parents’ house and provided him with financial support amounting to several lakhs of rupees. During this period, she claimed his behaviour became increasingly inappropriate and embarrassing for the family.

She alleged that he frequently walked around the house wearing only his underwear, even in the presence of her parents, and would stand near the passageway in a similar state, allegedly exposing himself to women passing by outside the house.

Alleged Social Media Harassment

Meghashree also accused Manjunath of misusing social media by uploading edited and objectionable photographs of her online. She further alleged that after disputes escalated, he posted photographs of her parents on social media platforms as well.

Alleged Attempt To Pressure Her To Withdraw Case

Speaking to the media, the complainant claimed that after she filed a police complaint against Manjunath and his family members, he allegedly came to her house and attempted to pressure her into withdrawing the case.

“He offered me ₹5 lakh to withdraw the complaint, but I refused. I am financially independent. I am the one who helped him get the job and the managerial position. How can he accuse me of setting a money trap?” she questioned.

‘I Will Not Withdraw The Case,’ Says Victim

Reiterating her resolve, Meghashree said she would pursue the case to its legal conclusion. She further alleged that Manjunath continued to harass her even during her menstrual cycle and made repeated sexual demands.

“He has done extremely degrading things. He has played with my life and dignity. I will not spare him under any circumstances,” she said.

Police Investigation Under Way

Police officials confirmed that a complaint has been registered at the Central Division Women’s Police Station and that the allegations are being investigated. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.