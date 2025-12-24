Bengaluru police have arrested a man who harassed a woman he met on Instagram. The accused stalked, assaulted, and tried to tear her clothes. The Jnanabharathi Police apprehended him within 24 hours after a case was registered against him.

Details of the Harassment

In a recent incident in Bengaluru, a man had begun pestering a woman by repetitively forcing her into a relationship after introducing himself through Instagram. The harassment escalated further as he would follow her wherever she went, hit her with his hands and use abrasive and abusive language towards her.

On December 22, the accused came to the PG she was living in and started to force her to fall in love with him. It escalated when he started hitting her on her head, back, and neck. He grabbed her by her hand to try to tear off the shirt she was wearing and ran away from the scene after the harassment.

Swift Police Action and Arrest

Based on this information, the Jnanabharathi Police Station registered a case under the relevant sections on the same day. That included Sections 74, 75, 76, 78, 79, and 351(2) of BNS-2023, and further investigation was conducted to apprehend the accused. These sections primarily address criminal offences against women, while Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertains to criminal intimidation.

The police acted swiftly in the case and nabbed the accused in under 24 hours. They identified and located him to apprehend him for further investigation into the matter.

The DCP of the South-West Division, Anita B Haddannavar IPS and ACP of Kengeri Sub-Division, Basavaraj Teli, Police Inspector of Gnanabharathi Police Station, Ravi M.S., Police Sub-Inspector, Vijay Kumar S.M., Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar G.K., and staff members Hanumant H.C. and Omkar Kulkarni were involved in the prompt arrest of the accused. (ANI)