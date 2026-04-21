A woman in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in Byadarahalli by tying him up and setting him on fire. Police suspect a premeditated act. The case, initially reported as suicide, is now under detailed investigation.

The city was left shocked by a gruesome and disturbing incident reported on Sunday afternoon in Anjananagar, under the jurisdiction of the Byadarahalli Police Station. What was initially suspected to be a case of suicide has now taken a dramatic turn, with police alleging that the victim was murdered in a premeditated act. A young man, identified as Kiran, was allegedly lured to a house by his girlfriend, tied up under false pretences, doused with petrol and set on fire. The chilling nature of the crime has raised serious concerns and drawn widespread attention.

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A Deceptive Plan

Kiran and the accused, identified as Prema, were reportedly in a relationship for some time. According to preliminary information, Kiran visited her residence at around 2 pm after she called him over, ensuring that her family members were not present.

Police sources indicate that Prema allegedly told Kiran she wanted to propose to him in a “Western style”. As part of this plan, she blindfolded him and tied his hands and legs with a rope. When Kiran questioned why the rope was being tied tightly, she reportedly dismissed his concern and asked him to remain quiet.

Alleged Petrol Attack

Investigators have uncovered disturbing details during the probe. Prema is alleged to have taken advantage of Kiran’s vulnerable state after restraining him. She had reportedly kept petrol ready in advance, which she poured over him before setting him on fire. Officials also suspect that the accused may have recorded the incident on her mobile phone, although this is yet to be fully confirmed.

Attempt To Mislead Police

Following the incident, Prema allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by claiming that she was in the bathroom when it occurred and that Kiran had set himself on fire. However, CCTV footage and initial findings reportedly contradict her statement. Police noted that Kiran had not carried any petrol with him, strengthening suspicion that the act was planned.

Investigation Under Way

Senior police officials, including ACP Ashok and Inspector Bhaskar, visited the scene and conducted an inspection. The Byadarahalli police have taken Prema into custody and are questioning her. The investigation is now focused on establishing the motive behind the crime and determining whether it was the result of a strained relationship or a premeditated act.