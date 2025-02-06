Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval

Bengaluru's water tariffs are set to rise as BWSSB's proposal awaits government approval. The hike, citing financial losses, will impact domestic, apartment, commercial, and industrial users. Rates will increase in phases, with domestic charges rising from 80 paise to 1.50 paise per litre.

Water bills in Bengaluru are likely to go up soon, with the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) submitting a proposal to the state government for a tariff hike. The revised rates are expected to be approved in the next two days.

The BWSSB has proposed four different options for the increase, citing financial losses as the reason for the hike. According to the proposal, the cost of water for domestic consumers is expected to increase from the current 80 paise per litre to 1.50 paise per litre, while apartment complexes will see a jump from 1.80 paise to 3.80 paise per litre.



Bengaluru: Fire in under-construction building on Magadi road claims lives of 2 North Indian workers

Domestic Consumers

- Individual households: 80 paise – 1.50 paise per litre (₹15 – ₹60 per 1,000 litres)

- Apartments: 1.80 paise – 3.80 paise per litre (₹40 – ₹60 per 1,000 litres)

Non-Domestic Consumers

- Commercial establishments: 10 paise – 1.50 paise per litre (₹65 – ₹100 per 1,000 litres)

- Industries: 1 paise per litre (₹100 per 1,000 litres)

The BWSSB plans to implement the revised rates in multiple phases:

Phase 1

- Small-scale consumers: 0.3 – 1.0 paise per litre

- Large residential buildings: 1.3 – 3.3 paise per litre

- Commercial use: 1.0 – 1.3 paise per litre

- Industries: 1.0 paise per litre

Phase 2

- Small-scale consumers: 0.5 – 1.2 paise per litre

- Large buildings: 1.5 – 3.5 paise per litre

- Commercial use: 1.0 – 1.3 paise per litre

- Industries: 1.0 paise per litre



Karnataka: Man stabs wife to death in Anekal, suspecting affair with friend; Arrested

Level 3 & 4

- Small-scale consumers: 0.8 – 1.5 paise per litre

- Large buildings: 1.8 – 3.8 paise per litre

- Commercial use: 1.0 – 1.5 paise per litre

- Industries: 1.0 paise per litre

Latest Videos