Bengaluru: Fire in under-construction building on Magadi road claims lives of 2 North Indian workers

A fire broke out in an under-construction building on Magadi Road, Bengaluru, due to a gas leak, destroying the structure. Two workers, Uday Bhanu (40) from Uttar Pradesh and Roshan (23) from Bihar, tragically died in the blaze. Firefighters contained the fire.

Bengaluru, Feb 6: A massive fire broke out in an under-construction building in the Shivani Greens Layout, Seegehalli, on Magadi Road early this morning. The building, owned by Satish, was completely gutted in the blaze, which authorities believe was triggered by a gas leak from a worker's cylinder.

The fire spread rapidly due to the extensive woodwork in the building. As the fire engulfed the structure, panic spread among the workers at the site, and two individuals were suspected to be trapped inside the building.

In a dramatic rescue, a worker managed to save a man who was sitting atop a water tanker, which was parked nearby. Firefighters arrived quickly at the scene and took control of the situation, bringing the fire under control after hours of effort.

However, the unfortunate incident resulted in the death of two workers who were caught in the fire. The deceased have been identified as Uday Bhanu (40) from Uttar Pradesh and Roshan (23) from Bihar. Both were working at the site at the time of the mishap.

