Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue

The water crisis in Bengaluru prompts tech workers to flee, facing severe shortages. Residents like Sumanth and Anita resort to temporary relocations or second properties to escape. However, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar denies the crisis, accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue despite residents' struggles.

Numerous tech employees, grappling with acute water shortages in their apartment complexes, are being compelled to seek refuge elsewhere. Sumanth, a resident of Ayyappa Nagar in KR Puram, revealed the severity of their plight, expressing difficulties in fulfilling basic needs amidst the crisis.



"Forced to leave our home temporarily, we're paying a steep monthly rent of Rs 25,000 for accommodation elsewhere," Sumanth lamented. He highlighted the added challenge posed by his company's refusal to permit remote work, worsening their predicament. Another IT professional, Anita Srinivas opted for a different solution by relocating to Mumbai, where she owns a second property. Such measures underscore the lengths to which individuals are going to escape the water crisis gripping Bengaluru.

In contrast to the glaring reality experienced by residents, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar refutes assertions of a water shortage, accusing the BJP of fabricating the issue for political gains. Asserting that Bengaluru has an adequate water supply, he emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the city's needs. "The BJP's claims are baseless. Bengaluru has ample water supply, with priority given to local requirements," Shivakumar stated. He outlined measures taken, including the cessation of thousands of borewells, to ease the crisis.