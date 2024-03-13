Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue

    The water crisis in Bengaluru prompts tech workers to flee, facing severe shortages. Residents like Sumanth and Anita resort to temporary relocations or second properties to escape. However, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar denies the crisis, accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue despite residents' struggles.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    The escalating water crisis in Bengaluru has triggered a mass exodus of tech workers from the city, with many relocating temporarily to their hometowns or neighbouring areas due to the dire shortage. Despite the evident struggle faced by residents, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has dismissed claims of a water crisis, accusing the BJP of politicizing the situation.

    Numerous tech employees, grappling with acute water shortages in their apartment complexes, are being compelled to seek refuge elsewhere. Sumanth, a resident of Ayyappa Nagar in KR Puram, revealed the severity of their plight, expressing difficulties in fulfilling basic needs amidst the crisis.

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools

    "Forced to leave our home temporarily, we're paying a steep monthly rent of Rs 25,000 for accommodation elsewhere," Sumanth lamented. He highlighted the added challenge posed by his company's refusal to permit remote work, worsening their predicament. Another IT professional, Anita Srinivas opted for a different solution by relocating to Mumbai, where she owns a second property. Such measures underscore the lengths to which individuals are going to escape the water crisis gripping Bengaluru.

    In contrast to the glaring reality experienced by residents, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar refutes assertions of a water shortage, accusing the BJP of fabricating the issue for political gains. Asserting that Bengaluru has an adequate water supply, he emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the city's needs. "The BJP's claims are baseless. Bengaluru has ample water supply, with priority given to local requirements," Shivakumar stated. He outlined measures taken, including the cessation of thousands of borewells, to ease the crisis.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April vkp

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools

    Karnataka postpones examinations after Supreme Court halts state Board exams for grades 5, 8, 9, and 11

    'Remain at home, continue preparing,' Karnataka schools tell kids after exams for grades 5, 8, 9 are postponed

    Fire breaks out inside Decathlon at Chikkajala in Bengaluru, no injuries reported vkp

    Fire breaks out inside Decathlon at Chikkajala in Bengaluru, no injuries reported

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi vkp

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi

    Recent Stories

    Football Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals osf

    Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years? RKK

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years?

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today rkn

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April vkp

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-88 March 13 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-88 March 13 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon