Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools

    The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of potable water for filling swimming pools and non-essential purposes within the city limits, citing alarming groundwater depletion. Penalties for violators include fines and legal action. The measure aims to conserve water amid rising concerns over scarcity.

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    In response to the alarming decline in groundwater levels across Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken a decisive step to conserve precious water resources. The BWSSB has issued a stern directive, invoking sections 33 and 34 of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board Act 1964. This directive unequivocally prohibits the use of potable water for filling swimming pools within the city limits of the city. 

    With approximately 1.40 crore residents relying on water sourced from the Cauvery River, the city is facing a pressing need to ensure the responsible use of this vital resource.  As temperatures soar and rainfall remains scarce, concerns over water scarcity have reached a critical point.  Reports indicate that some residents have been utilizing drinking water meant for household use in swimming pools and other non-essential purposes, exacerbating the strain on available water sources.

    Bengaluru water crisis: IT employees appeal govt to mandate work from home until monsoon

    Furthermore, recognizing the importance of conserving water for essential needs, the BWSSB has extended the prohibition to include activities such as house cleaning, vehicle washing, and construction work. These measures are aimed at promoting responsible water usage and preventing unnecessary wastage.

    Following the enforcement of these regulations, stringent penalties have been put in place for violators. As outlined in Section 109 of the Jalmandal Act, 1964, individuals found in breach of the prohibition face a fine of Rs. 5,000 for the first offence. Subsequent violations will incur a higher penalty of Rs. 5,500, along with legal action and potential police complaints against the owners of the offending swimming pools.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April vkp

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue

    Karnataka postpones examinations after Supreme Court halts state Board exams for grades 5, 8, 9, and 11

    'Remain at home, continue preparing,' Karnataka schools tell kids after exams for grades 5, 8, 9 are postponed

    Fire breaks out inside Decathlon at Chikkajala in Bengaluru, no injuries reported vkp

    Fire breaks out inside Decathlon at Chikkajala in Bengaluru, no injuries reported

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi vkp

    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi

    Recent Stories

    Football Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals osf

    Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years? RKK

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years?

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today rkn

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April vkp

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-88 March 13 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-88 March 13 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon