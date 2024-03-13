Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents express woes, accuse tanker owners of soaring prices despite BWSSB norms

    Residents of Garavebavi Palya, Bengaluru, face a severe water crisis as tanker rates exceed regulated prices. Despite BWSSB's fixed rates, residents endure exorbitant charges, leading to protests against exploitative practices. Tanker owners demand inflated prices, exacerbating financial burdens. BWSSB's inefficacy adds to residents' frustration, sparking demonstrations for justice.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents express woes, accuse tanker owners of soaring prices despite BWSSB norms vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Residents of Garavebavi Palya in Bengaluru are facing an acute water crisis as tanker rates surge beyond affordable limits, prompting protests against the exploitative practices of tanker owners. Despite fixed water rates set by Jalmandali, the reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture, leaving residents grappling with empty tanks and exorbitant prices.

    In a recent reality check, it was revealed that tanker owners are flouting the mandated rates, demanding prices well above the stipulated amounts. BWSSB’s regulations dictate prices of 600 INR for a 6000-liter tanker, 700 INR for an 8000-liter tanker, and 1,000 INR for a 12,000-liter tanker, residents lament that they are being forced to pay exorbitant amounts, further exacerbating their financial woes.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue

    "The tanker owners don't care about fixed rates; they ask for whatever price suits them," expressed one frustrated resident. Amidst the chaos, tales of exploitation echo through the community, with residents recounting instances where tanker owners demanded as much as 800 INR for a mere 4,000 litres of water.

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools

    The frustration culminated in protests, with residents taking to the streets to voice their grievances against both the tanker mafia and the inefficacy of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Banners were torn, empty bins displayed, and impassioned cries for justice reverberated through the neighbourhood.

    "The BWSSB expects us to display banners, but how can we do so when there's no water to speak of?" lamented a resident.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Gas tanker overturns on Shiradi Ghat near Sakleshpur, vehicles diverted to alternate routes vkp

    Karnataka: Gas tanker overturns on Shiradi Ghat near Sakleshpur, vehicles diverted to alternate routes

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April vkp

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools

    Recent Stories

    Setback for Congress, Delhi High Court upholds has Rs 105 crore tax recovery

    BREAKING: Setback for Congress, Delhi High Court upholds has Rs 105 crore tax recovery

    Threat Grows: Pro-Khalistanis armed with swords and spears try to corner top Indian diplomat in Canada (WATCH)

    Threat Grows: Pro-Khalistanis armed with swords and spears try to corner top Indian diplomat in Canada (WATCH)

    Facts: Tomato ketchup was once used as a medicine rkn

    Facts: Tomato ketchup was once used as a medicine

    What logic is this? BJP reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'peculiar' CAA claim AJR

    'What logic is this?': BJP reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'peculiar' CAA claim

    Former US President Donald Trump asked Elon Musk to buy Truth Social: Report snt

    Former US President Donald Trump asked Elon Musk to buy Truth Social: Report

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon