    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply lake water to industries instead of Cauvery water

    To combat Bengaluru's water scarcity, BWSSB plans to supply treated wastewater to local industries, reducing reliance on Cauvery water. Chairman Manohar inspects Agaram Lake and advocates for innovative solutions. Narayanpura GLR facilitates Cauvery water distribution via private tankers, alleviating the city's water crisis.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    To tackle the ongoing water scarcity issue in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman, Ram Prasat Manohar, announced plans to supply purified water from the wastewater treatment plant (STP) near the city's lakes to factories and industries within the state capital. This decision marks a shift from the conventional reliance on Cauvery water to address the pressing water needs of the region.

    Chairman Manohar personally delved into the field, visiting Agaram Lake to assess the situation firsthand. Following his inspection, he conveyed to the media that the treated and purified water from the STP would now be channelled to meet the water demands of factories and industries within the city.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Resident of posh gated community rush to nearby mall to use washrooms; check post

    Notably, half of the total potable water supply for all industrial purposes is envisioned to be directed towards water-stressed areas, reflecting a proactive approach to address the city's water challenges.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents shocked as water board issues hefty bills amidst no Cauvery water supply

    Chairman Manohar expressed confidence in resolving Bengaluru's drinking water problem by emphasising innovative solutions. During his visit to Agaram Lake, accompanied by experts and officials, he ensured the successful operation of filter tube wells installed by the Indian Institute of Science in Devanahalli. These wells serve as a model for future installations within Bengaluru's city limits, ensuring efficient water management.

    Further, Chairman Manohar inspected the Narayanpura GLR, where filling points were established to supply Cauvery water to private tankers. These tankers facilitate the replenishment of Syntax water tanks placed strategically across the Bengaluru East Zone, alleviating the current water crisis exacerbated by the onset of summer.  Water from this unit is being distributed to various wards, including A. Narayanpur, K. R. Puram, Vijnana Nagar, and HAL, via tanker distribution.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
