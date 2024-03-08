Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents shocked as water board issues hefty bills amidst no Cauvery water supply

    Residents of Bengaluru, facing severe water shortage, express frustration as Bengaluru Water Board issues hefty bills despite no Cauvery water supply. Bills amounting to 10,000 rupees per household sparked outrage, leading to protests in Banasawadi. The community demands accountability from authorities amidst the ongoing water crisis.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents shocked as water board issues hefty bills amidst no Cauvery water supply
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Residents of Bengaluru are up in arms over the severe water shortage plaguing the region at the onset of summer. Frustration has reached a boiling point as the local water authority, Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB), continues to issue hefty bills despite the absence of a Cauvery water supply.

    The recent bills, amounting to a staggering 10,000 rupees per household, have sent shockwaves through the community. Many households, already struggling to make ends meet, are now faced with bills ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 rupees, sparking outrage and frustration.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka water board bans use of drinking water for car washing, gardening, and more

    For years, the residents of Banasawadi have grappled with the elusive promise of Cauvery water. However, they are burdened with exorbitant bills instead of relief, adding insult to injury.

    In response to the unjust charges, residents took to the streets, venting their anger and demanding accountability from the authorities. 

