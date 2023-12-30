Bengaluru: Viral photo shows Tesla Model X spotted near Cubbon Park metro station

A viral image of a Tesla Model X near Bengaluru's Cubbon Park Metro Station sparked excitement. Tesla India clarified it wasn't a test vehicle but brought by a foreign visitor from Dubai. The Model X, known for luxury and sustainability, intrigued onlookers despite not being officially introduced in India, igniting discussions about electric vehicles' future in the country.

The buzz in Bengaluru soaked as a captivating image of the Tesla Model X surfaced, caught in the frame near the Cubbon Park Metro Station traffic signal. This viral sighting of the electric vehicle sparked excitement and curiosity among city dwellers.

Tesla India amplified the enthusiasm by sharing the snapshot on social media, clarifying that this wasn't a test vehicle but purportedly brought into India by an official from Dubai during their visit.



An account under the name Tesla India took to social media, tweeting the snapshot of the Model X cruising past the Cubbon Park metro station. The caption stated, “Tesla Model X spotted in Bangalore. Please note that this is not a test vehicle but some official from a foreign country (Dubai - that’s what we’ve been told) has brought it along to India during their stay period.”



The arrival of the Tesla Model X in Bengaluru, although for a short spin, captured the imagination of onlookers. This particular model of Tesla, known for its high-performance electric engine and unique falcon-wing doors, has been a symbol of luxury and sustainability in the automotive industry. Its zero-emission feature, coupled with impressive performance, has garnered attention worldwide.

The unexpected appearance of the Model X in Bengaluru, though not officially introduced to the Indian market yet, has stirred conversations about the potential future of electric vehicles in the country's automotive landscape.