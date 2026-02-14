According to the crew, Pandya first desired a discreet memorial to Mahieka, something important yet personal. However, when they discussed their connection and what they meant to each other, the notion organically evolved into something considerably more complex.

The final artwork depicts two leopards, not just as an animal theme, but also as a symbol of their relationship. One leopard is bold and lifelike, representing evident power, determination, and ambition. The second leopard is created with fluid linework, gliding like a shadow around the first and softly forming the letter "M," Mahieka's initial.