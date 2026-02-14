- Home
Hardik Pandya has made Valentine's Day extra special for his ladylove, Mahieka Sharma. He inscribed his girlfriend's initials 'M' on the back of his neck.
Hardik Pandya, an Indian cricketer, has made Valentine's Day extra special for his ladylove Mahieka Sharma. He inscribed his girlfriend's initials 'M' on the back of his neck. Celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali created the artwork at Aliens Tattoo, which was done by main artist Tushar Marane. It offers a very personal tale about love, identity, and arelationship with Mahieka.
According to the crew, Pandya first desired a discreet memorial to Mahieka, something important yet personal. However, when they discussed their connection and what they meant to each other, the notion organically evolved into something considerably more complex.
The final artwork depicts two leopards, not just as an animal theme, but also as a symbol of their relationship. One leopard is bold and lifelike, representing evident power, determination, and ambition. The second leopard is created with fluid linework, gliding like a shadow around the first and softly forming the letter "M," Mahieka's initial.
Speaking about the process, Sunny Bhanushali, Founder, Aliens Tattoo, said: Sunny Bhanushali, Founder, Aliens Tattoo “Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other’s strength. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together. This tattoo is not decoration; it’s a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered, this piece was built through trust and emotion. When a tattoo reflects a real story, it stops being ink and becomes memory."
About Hardik-Mahieka Relationship
Hardik Pandya announced his relationship with Mahieka Sharma for 2025. Recently, the cricketer dedicated his T20I triumph to his ladylove and heaped admiration on her. Hardik thanked Mahieka for being his biggest supporter and stated that since she entered his life, he has been successful.
"I give a lot of credit to my loved ones. Special mention goes to my partner as well. She's been nothing but the greatest to me since she came into my life, and many wonderful things have transpired since then," he remarked.
"I believe I've been a really honest and genuine person throughout my life, which has benefited me much. I don't sugarcoat much in my life. It's never about the other person, nor is it about what others believe or perceive. It's always about how I feel within. Now is the time for Hardik Pandya to simply enjoy the game and every moment on the pitch. "Bigger and better will be my motto in life," Pandya said.
Hardik was formerly married to Natasa Stanković. The couple, who married in May 2020 and repeated their vows according to Hindu and Christian traditions in February 2023, announced their split in July 2024. They continue to co-parent with their son, Agastya.
