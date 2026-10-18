Two children, aged five and 13, suffered severe burn injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension wire near their rented home in Rajanukunte, Bengaluru. The family has alleged negligence by the house owner and BESCOM officials.

An electric shock incident at Adde Vishwanathapura in Rajanukunte, Bengaluru, has left a family devastated after two children, five-year-old Ayaan Kotreshi and 13-year-old Saanvi Kotreshi, suffered severe burn injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension electric wire running dangerously close to their rented home. The children, who are the son and daughter of Kotreshi and Sudha, were rushed to hospital by their parents for emergency treatment.

The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and alleged negligence, with the family claiming that the hazardous wire posed a significant threat despite their prior warnings. The parents have blamed the house owner and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) officials, alleging that their failure to address the danger left their children fighting for their lives. A case has been registered at Rajanukunte police station.

High-Tension Wire Poses Serious Safety Risk

The high-tension electric wire runs dangerously close to the balcony of the rented house, allegedly exposing the family to a serious electrical hazard. The incident had devastating consequences for the children. Saanvi's right hand was severed by the electric shock, and doctors have reportedly advised amputating her leg. Meanwhile, her younger brother, Ayaan, is battling severe burn injuries and is reportedly in critical condition.

The parents are heartbroken as they struggle to cope with their children's condition. They have alleged that the house owner and BESCOM officials failed to take adequate safety measures despite the danger posed by the wire.

How Did the Incident Happen?

According to the family, Sudha had returned home on her scooter when the incident occurred. The two children were standing on the balcony, watching their mother park the vehicle. As Sudha made her way up the stairs, the children accidentally came into contact with the high-tension wire and suffered a massive electric shock.

The incident left both children with severe injuries, including the severing of Saanvi's right hand. Their parents immediately rushed them to hospital for emergency treatment.

Father Had Warned House Owner About the Wire

The family had recently moved into the rented house to provide their children with better educational opportunities. After moving in, Kotreshi noticed that a high-tension electric wire ran dangerously close to the property. Concerned about the potential risk, he claims to have immediately raised the issue with the house owner.

However, Kotreshi alleges that the owner dismissed his concerns and bullied him instead of addressing the safety issue. According to the father, the owner argued that previous tenants had lived in the house without experiencing any problems.

Kotreshi has also accused BESCOM officials of failing to take appropriate action. He alleges that, instead of eliminating the hazard, the officials merely wrapped tape around the dangerous wire, leaving the underlying risk unaddressed.

Parents Blame House Owner and BESCOM Officials

The parents believe that the tragedy could have been prevented if the necessary safety measures had been implemented in time. They have held the house owner and BESCOM officials responsible for the alleged negligence that, they claim, exposed their children to the dangerous electrical wire.

As the police investigate the incident, the family remains focused on the children's treatment and recovery. Their immediate hope is that both Ayaan and Saanvi receive the medical care they need and recover from their life-threatening injuries.