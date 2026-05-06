A pregnant woman in Tumakuru, Karnataka, has accused her husband of planning a second marriage despite their relationship and marriage against family opposition. She has filed a complaint alleging harassment, and police have registered an FIR and begun investigation.

A relationship that began at a Xerox shop in Tumakuru has taken a distressing turn, with a pregnant woman accusing her husband of abandoning her and planning to marry another woman. The couple, who were in a relationship for seven years and married against their families’ wishes, are now at the centre of a police case. The woman has approached the authorities, alleging harassment and seeking justice for herself and her unborn child.

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Relationship Began at Xerox Shop

The woman, a resident of YN Hosakote in Pavagada taluk, was working at a Xerox shop during her college days when she met Bomma Nayak, who had visited the shop for photocopying work. The two developed a relationship that continued for seven years. Despite opposition from their families due to their inter-caste relationship, they went ahead and got married about a year and a half ago.

Abandoned After Pregnancy

The woman, who is now pregnant, has alleged that her husband began distancing himself after she conceived. According to her complaint, he is now using his family’s disapproval of their inter-caste marriage as a reason to abandon her and proceed with another marriage.

“We were together for seven years. Our castes are different, so his family never approved of our marriage. But we still got married. Now that I am pregnant, they are harassing me. My husband is not saying anything even though his family is arranging another wedding for him,” the woman said.

FIR Registered

The woman has filed a complaint at the Women’s Police Station in Tumakuru, accusing her husband of using caste-based slurs, subjecting her to dowry harassment, and issuing death threats. Now six months pregnant, she has sought legal protection and intervention.

“I want my husband back. I want justice. My unborn child needs a father. Please help me,” she pleaded.

Police have registered an FIR against the husband and his mother and have begun a further investigation into the case.