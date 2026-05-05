Viveknagar Police, who were investigating a case in which a husband alleged that his wife had gone missing after selling a child, have traced the woman. It has now been revealed that she had left home with her three children due to alleged harassment by her husband.

Ravibabu, a resident of Tavarekere, had recently filed a complaint claiming that his wife had sold their child. However, officials have clarified that the woman is safe and currently with her husband and children.