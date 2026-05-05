Bengaluru: ‘Child Sale’ Complaint Found False, Wife Alleges Husband’s Harassment
A ‘child sale’ complaint in Bengaluru was found to be false after police traced the missing woman and her three children safe.The woman stated she left home due to alleged harassment by her husband. Police clarified the situation after investigation.
Missing Woman Located, Allegations Clarified
Viveknagar Police, who were investigating a case in which a husband alleged that his wife had gone missing after selling a child, have traced the woman. It has now been revealed that she had left home with her three children due to alleged harassment by her husband.
Ravibabu, a resident of Tavarekere, had recently filed a complaint claiming that his wife had sold their child. However, officials have clarified that the woman is safe and currently with her husband and children.
Couple Married 16 Years Ago
Ravi Babu, a resident of Tavarekere, married a woman from Austin Town in the city 16 years ago, and the couple has three children. The couple reportedly had frequent arguments at home.
Fed up with the situation, Ravibabu’s wife left with their three children and returned to her hometown.
Woman and Children Found Safe
The woman and her three children have been found safe. She had left her home following a domestic dispute and returned to her hometown.
In this context, Ravi Babu had filed a complaint at the Vivekanagar Police Station alleging that his wife had sold one of their children and had gone missing. However, during the investigation, police officials found that the woman and the children were safe and that she had left due to alleged harassment by her husband.
Woman Alleges Harassment by Husband
The woman has alleged that her husband was involved in relationships with other women and used two mobile phones. Officials stated that she has given a statement saying she left home due to his alleged harassment.
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