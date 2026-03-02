Actress Urmila alias Bindu and two associates, Vinay and Dhanush Gowda, were arrested for allegedly murdering her 40-year-old live-in partner, Mohan Rao, in Bengaluru. The motive was to remove Rao, who was an obstacle to Bindu's plan to marry Vinay.

A 40-year-old man was brutally stabbed multiple times by his live-in partner and her associates in Bengaluru's Manjunath Nagar, police said on Monday.

The police have identified the deceased as Mohan Rao and have arrested three individuals in connection with the February 18 incident, including actress Urmila alias Bindu and her two associates, Vinay and Dhanush Gowda. Bindu, who was living together with the deceased victim, has acted in films like "Bhajarangi" and "Police Quarters". According to the police, Mohan had left his wife to live with Bindu

Motive for the Murder

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Bengaluru DL Nagesh said that the accused Bindu had developed a close friendship with Vinay, a lorry driver, after which they both decided to get married, which was opposed by the deceased victim. "Bindu developed a close friendship with Vinay, and they decided to get married. In this context, it is learned that Mohan Rao was an obstacle to their marriage and was forcing the lady to stay with him. To teach him a lesson and get him out of the way, these three together committed this crime," DCP Nagesh said.

"Vinay is a lorry driver. He got acquainted with Bindu, and they decided to get married. Because Mohan Rao was an obstacle to this decision, he was murdered. The place of offence is the same house in Manjunath Nagar where the body was found. On that night, they made him drink, then stabbed him with a knife and suffocated him with a plastic cover over his face," the DCP added.

Gruesome Details of the Crime

The victim was stabbed, gagged, and left naked, the police said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

"About three days ago, under the Bagalgunte Police Station limits in Manjunath Nagar, the dead body of a person named Mohan Rao was found in a house. When the spot was visited and inspected, it was discovered that someone had murdered him and left the body there. In this regard, a murder case was registered, and an investigation was conducted. It was found that three people were involved in the murder. One is a lady named Bindu, and her two associates, Vinay and Dhanush Gowda. All three have already been arrested and taken into custody, and the investigation is being continued," the DCP said.

The police investigation revealed that Bindu and her new partners had forced Mohan to take Viagra, and when he resisted, they stabbed him multiple times. DCP Nagesh further informed, "A few months ago, about two to three months ago, Mohan Rao and Bindu told the house owner they were a couple and took the house on rent. But actually, they were not husband and wife. Both were living together. Mohan Rao had left his wife and had been living alone for a long time. Similarly, this lady was also married before and was living away from her husband."