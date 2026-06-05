Karnataka government has announced a 50% discount on pending traffic fines, offering relief to vehicle owners across the state. The scheme will be valid from June 21 to July 10 and applies to eligible e-challan and Transport Department cases, helping motorists clear dues at reduced penalties through offline and online payment modes.

In a major relief for vehicle owners across the state, the Karnataka government has reintroduced a 50% discount scheme on the settlement of pending traffic fines. The official order was issued on Thursday, allowing citizens a limited-time window to clear long-pending dues at a reduced penalty amount. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of motorists and help streamline the recovery of old traffic dues across departments.

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Scheme Valid From June 21 To July 10

Under the new order, the 50% discount on traffic fines will be available from June 21 to July 10. The concession applies to two categories of cases. Firstly, it includes pending cases registered in the police department’s e-challan system prior to May 2026. Secondly, it covers pending fines issued by the Transport Department for cases registered between 1991 and 2022.

What The Scheme Covers?

The discount is applicable only to eligible pending traffic violation cases as specified in the government order. Vehicle owners with outstanding challans or transport-related penalties falling within the defined periods can avail of the waiver during the announced window.

Where And How To Pay?

Payment of fines can be made at any traffic police station or at Bengaluru’s Traffic Management Centre (TMC). For added convenience, online payment options are also available. Officials have confirmed that dues can be cleared through the Karnataka One portal as well as the Asram and KSPS mobile applications, ensuring easy access and reduced waiting time for citizens.