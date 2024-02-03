Bengaluru Traffic Police take strict measures, impose Rs 9.48 lakh in fines near schools, colleges

In a bid to ensure road safety and discipline, the Bengaluru traffic police have intensified their efforts to curb traffic violations in the vicinity of schools and colleges. Continuing their operation, the traffic police registered a total of 1,896 cases on Thursday alone, amounting to a fine collection of ₹9.48 lakh.

Complaints regarding the disregard for traffic rules by students, parents, and the public near educational institutions have been prevalent on social media platforms. Responding to these concerns, the city traffic police have initiated special operations targeting roads surrounding schools and colleges under the jurisdiction of each traffic station.

During Thursday's special operation, a range of traffic violations were recorded, including 1,279 cases of riding without helmets, 85 cases of triple riding, 455 cases of unauthorised entry, and 77 cases of driving on footpaths. Notably, the East Division witnessed the highest number of cases, with 639 violations registered against riders flouting traffic rules near educational institutions.

Authorities took legal action against the parents and vehicle owner under the Motor Vehicle Act in one instance involving a minor. The authorities educated minors and their parents about the importance of adhering to traffic regulations through warnings.