Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru police have released traffic and parking guidelines surrounding the high-voltage match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Chinnaswamy Stadium today, November 4. Bengaluru's traffic police have rolled out a set of comprehensive traffic guidelines and heightened security measures to ensure a smooth and secure event for the large number of spectators expected.

Given the expected surge in traffic due to the match, the traffic police have proactively devised alternative parking arrangements around Chinnaswamy Stadium for the convenience of the public. As a part of these arrangements, parking will be strictly prohibited on certain key roads in the vicinity from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.



The restricted roads for parking are as follows: Queen's Road, MG Road, Raja Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Park Road, St Mark's Road, Museum Road, Kasturaba Road, CRI B.R. Ambedkar Road, Lavelli Road, Vithal Mallya Road, and Nripathunga Road.



To facilitate the public and minimize inconvenience, designated public parking spaces with availability, as well as paid parking options, have been arranged. Spectators and visitors can utilize the following parking facilities:

1. King Road

2. UB City Parking Lot

3. Shivajinagar BMTC Bus Stand, 1st floor, which has been made available for parking purposes.