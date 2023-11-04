Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy

    Bengaluru police release traffic and parking guidelines for Pakistan vs. New Zealand cricket match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 4. Parking is prohibited on certain roads, with alternative parking arrangements at specified locations, including King Road, UB City Parking Lot, and Shivajinagar BMTC Bus Stand.

    Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Bengaluru police have released traffic and parking guidelines surrounding the high-voltage match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Chinnaswamy Stadium today, November 4. Bengaluru's traffic police have rolled out a set of comprehensive traffic guidelines and heightened security measures to ensure a smooth and secure event for the large number of spectators expected.

    Given the expected surge in traffic due to the match, the traffic police have proactively devised alternative parking arrangements around Chinnaswamy Stadium for the convenience of the public. As a part of these arrangements, parking will be strictly prohibited on certain key roads in the vicinity from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

    Temporary delay in Bengaluru metro: Purple Line to commence two hours late on November 5; read details here

    The restricted roads for parking are as follows: Queen's Road, MG Road, Raja Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Park Road, St Mark's Road, Museum Road,  Kasturaba Road, CRI B.R. Ambedkar Road, Lavelli Road, Vithal Mallya Road, and Nripathunga Road.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand set their sights on semi-final spot, run fest expected

    To facilitate the public and minimize inconvenience, designated public parking spaces with availability, as well as paid parking options, have been arranged. Spectators and visitors can utilize the following parking facilities:

    1. King Road
    2. UB City Parking Lot
    3. Shivajinagar BMTC Bus Stand, 1st floor, which has been made available for parking purposes.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Temporary delay in Bengaluru metro: Purple Line to commence two hours late on November 5; read details here vkp

    Temporary delay in Bengaluru metro: Purple Line to commence two hours late on November 5; read details here

    Actress Malavika Avinash's Aadhar misused: Learn how to protect your information vkp

    Actress Malavika Avinash's Aadhar misused: Learn how to protect your information

    Karnataka : Home Minister Parameshwar reacts to Siddaramaiah's 5 year CM comment

    Karnataka : Home Minister Parameshwar reacts to Siddaramaiah's 5 year CM comment

    Karnataka : DyCM Shivakumar defends party unity, targets BJP leadership woes

    Karnataka : DyCM Shivakumar defends party unity, targets BJP leadership woes

    Bengaluru Yellow Line metro nears completion, MP hints March 2024 launch vkp

    Bengaluru Yellow Line metro nears completion, MP hints March 2024 launch

    Recent Stories

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted RBA

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted

    Terror strikes Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base Latest updates

    Terrorists strike Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-626 November 04 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-626 November 04 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Mahadev Betting App-Bhupesh Baghel ED probe Modiastra has been deployed, says Congress

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'Modiastra' has been deployed, says Congress

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress to release possible candidates list within 3-4 days vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress to release possible candidates list within 3-4 days

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon