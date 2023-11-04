Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Temporary delay in Bengaluru metro: Purple Line to commence two hours late on November 5; read details here

    On November 5, the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line will experience a temporary schedule change due to maintenance work between Swami Vivekananda Road and Indiranagar Metro Stations. The Purple Line from MG Road to Baiyappanahalli will start at 9:00 AM, returning to normal afterwards. Other routes remain unaffected. The maintenance ensures system safety and regular service resumes the next day.

    Temporary delay in Bengaluru metro: Purple Line to commence two hours late on November 5; read details here
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    On November 5, passengers of the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line can expect a temporary delay in their morning commute. Maintenance work will be conducted on the Purple Line between Swami Vivekananda Road and Indiranagar Metro Stations, necessitating a shift in the usual schedule.

    Instead of the regular 7:00 AM start time, Metro train services on the Purple Line between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli Metro Stations will commence at 9:00 AM to accommodate the maintenance work. However, after 9:00 AM, the Purple Line services will return to their usual schedule along the Purple Line.

    Bengaluru Yellow Line metro nears completion, MP hints March 2024 launch

    For commuters travelling on other routes, such as Challaghatta to MG Road, Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Kadugodi), and Nagasandra to Silk Institute, the train services will continue to operate from the respective terminal stations at 7:00 AM as per the regular schedule.

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation kindly requests all passengers to take note of this temporary schedule adjustment. This maintenance work is crucial for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the Metro system, and regular service hours will resume on the following day. 

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 9:04 AM IST
